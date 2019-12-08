Aston Villa 1-4 Leicester City: Villa humbled by Foxes

Story of the match

Jamie Vardy’s 15th and 16th Premier League goal of the season contributed to an impressive 4-1 away win at Villa Park.

Leicester were three without a win in the second city until today, and with Manchester City and Chelsea both slipping up on Saturday, the Foxes took advantage full advantage.

Vardy got Leicester's first by racing onto Kelechi Iheanacho's through pass before rounding Villa 'keeper Tom Heaton, but even after slipping he still managed to keep his balance and score the games opening goal with 20 minutes played.

Anwar El Ghazi initially passed up the opportunity to put Villa in an early lead when he hit the bar from only yards out.

A second Leicester goal came through Iheanacho. The Nigerian added his fourth goal in as many appearances for the Foxes this term.

The two talismanic figures on the pitch, Jack Grealish and James Maddison we’re both seemingly competing for a EURO 2020 spot as Gareth Southgate plans his squad ahead of next summers tournament.

Grealish staked his claim by sweeping in from a corner that Leicester failed to clear. Having hit the post before crossing the line, Kasper Schmeichel was left helpless as Villa halved the deficit on the stroke of half time.

A buoyant Villa Park would soon become a frustrated when Jonny Evans restored the visitors’ two goal cushion. Uncontested, the Northern Irish international headed across Heaton’s goal to send the away end into raptures once more.

Vardy sealed the points as Leicester broke away from a Villa corner, in typical Leicester fashion.

Takeaways

Breaking more records

Jamie Vardy may well just be on course to break his own 11 match consecutive goalscoring record in Leicester's title wining season in 2016. Whilst Leicester's number nine wasn't involved throughout the whole game, he once more came alive in and around the box to settle proceedings at Villa Park.

Leicester will run Liverpool close

Three points in the West Midlands made it eight wins in a row for Brendan Rodger's Leicester side that remain eight points away from Jurgen Klopp's excellent Reds.

Wake up call for Villa

Having competed in almost all of their encounters this season without yielding the points total perhaps deserved, Villa were certainly second best against Leicester. Dean Smith will know nicer fixtures await a Villa side outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Man of the Match

Jamie Vardy was again the difference marker for second placed Leicester City. Rodgers has reinstalled confidence in a player that struggled for form under Claude Puel. Now on 16 for the campaign, Vardy is four goals clear of the leagues second top scorer Tammy Abraham (11).

What’s next for these two?

Dean Smith’s Villa will travel to face fellow newly promoted side Sheffield United this coming Saturday, before hosting Southampton and Norwich over the Christmas period.

Leicester will continue to mount pressure on league leaders Liverpool as they welcome Norwich to the King Power next.