Daniel Farke 'not here to be entertained' as he describes VAR as 'incredibly annoying'

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke slammed both his players and VAR as the Canaries remain stranded in the relegation zone after a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

'I'm here to win'

The Norwich manager exclaimed, "I'm not here to be entertained and enjoy the game. I'm here to win a game and we are disappointed."

A series of VAR decisions went against both sides, whilst poor defending from the Canaries proved costly again as an entertaining second-half made up for a drab first 45 minutes of football, although the hosts did hold a 1-0 lead at the break.

"It was a great chance to improve our situation, we could have been two or three goals up at half-time. I was disappointed for the big mistakes for both goals."

Farke admitted that sitting 19th in the league is having a big impact on his players but explained they should have coped with the Blades better.

"We are struggling with self-confidence and nerves and it took us 20 minutes to get back into the game but i think this is quite normal for such a young side.

In preparation, it was a huge topic about how Sheffield United like to get crosses over quickly. Another topic was being switched on when defending. It was disappointing because for me a throw-in shouldn't even create a chance - the mistakes were costly and changed the game."

'It sucks a bit'

A vital moment in the contest was when Chris Basham was sent off with 20 minutes to play, only for his red card to be rescinded by VAR for the first time in Premier League history.

Farke added, "against 10 lads it would have changed the game. I have not watched it back but my feeling from the sideline is that it wasn't a clear and obvious mistake.

These decisions suck the energy of the coach, not just the players. Kenny McLean was hobbling around for 10 minutes [after the challenge] and had to be substituted with a big bruise."

Farke is also unsure if VAR is having a positive impact on the Premier League, a thought shared by many in the game.

"It sucks a bit and it's incredibly annoying but its not up to me to decide about VAR. It takes a bit of emotion away from football - you can't celebrate a goal now."

Norwich's opener was also checked for a possible handball in the build-up only for a quick decision to be made for the goal to stand.