Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
GOAL: Chelsea Women 1-1 Manchester City Women
CHELSEA RESPOND. Roebuck only just manages to keep out a rasping Ji strike, with the ball dropping down to the goal hungry Beth England who fires home to make it all square. What an exciting 15 minutes or so we have left!
Spence is getting herself involved straight away, releasing England who sees her effort go out for a corner!
Ji stepping up from 20 yards out... No elevation, straight into the wall.
Sub for Chelsea
Guro Reiten depart for the in-from Drew Spence (72)
ROEBUCK AGAIN
BRILLIANT SAVE FROM ROEBUCK- Bachmann is denied again in what would have been her first WSL goal in over a year! Some brilliant counter attacking play sees Bachmann glide through the middle of the pitch, only to be denied for an umpteenth time. How is it not level here?
Sub for Manchester City
Georgia Stanway comes on for Tessa Wullaert in the 68th minute.
Some fantastic last ditch defending from City here, Houghton this time in the way of a rasping Ji hit. Chelsea are looking to immediately fire back, with some relentless building pressure. Some good end to end stuff.
GOAL: Chelsea Women 0-1 Manchester City Women
Caroline Weir delicately guides past Berger in net from a beautifully weighted Keira Walsh ball, following another turnover high up the pitch. Completely against the run of play, Man City go 1-0 up!
Woodwork!
England exploits some poor defensive positioning from Stokes, driving into the vacated space down the right hand channel. She lays it off inside to Ji  who crashes agonisingly against the post! Chelsea are knocking on the door on here...
Second half kickoff
Chelsea get us back underway.

Beth England, direct as ever, immediately picks the ball up from a loose Man City pass and squares to Reiten, who can't connect properly and the ball dribbles out harmlessly.

HT reflections
An entertaining, yet cagey opening 45 minutes is brought to a close. Chelsea go into half time perhaps disappointed that they did not break the deadlock, given their sustained pressure deep into injury time. Cuthbert and Bachmann have probed on the counter, with England going close on more than one occasion. As for Man City, Ellie Roebuck has kept them in this game. Keira Walsh, Gemma Bonner and Demi Stokes have struggled to deal with Chelsea's relentless pressing and should consider themselves rather lucky not to be a goal behind. Ellen White has become isolated and any City efforts have failed to test Berger in net. 
Half time: Chelsea Women 0-0 Manchester City Women
Roebuck to the rescue again!! England lashes against Roebuck to spare the blushes of the City defence once again. A mere minute later, Mjelde, from 30 yards out, lashes agonisingly against the crossbar. That should be that for the half...
3 minutes of stoppage time
Not long left here before the interval...
44'
Hemp has cleaned through Ji who looks to be struggling on the floor here. Hopefully the half time break can provide her some respite.
A Ji interception high up the pitch sees Bachmann bear down on goal, with Reiten to her left and only a few City defenders to beat. Some further indecision causes Ji to tackle her own team mate and all momentum is subsequently lost.
Injury for Man City
Steph Houghton looks to be in some pain, her left shin the focus of the medics' attention. Play is interrupted for a good 3 minutes and the Man City captain limps off to the touchline. Whether she comes back on to the field of play is anyone's guess! Thankfully she is fine and returns onto the pitch.
Nervy at the back for City!
A succession of Chelsea corners cause mass havoc amongst the City defence yet they come away unscathed.
Roebuck denies Chelsea!
A quick burst up the pitch allows Reiten to find England, who sells Bonner and looks destined to fire home, only for a brilliant Reobuck save to deny her left footed effort.
A dangerous overload down the right hand side enables Scott to deliver a cross deep into the box, perhaps too strong for Wullaert and Bright shanks clear.
A poor ball from Bright offers Caroline Weir the opportunity to counter. With Ji still rushing back, Jill Scott has enough time to strike on goal, but again, the effort is tame and doesn't trouble Berger in net.
City are slowly growing into the game, enjoying a greater share of the possession. Poor final balls have let down the side however, with Hemp and Weir wasteful on a few occasions.
Confuson amongst the City defence
Bonner has not had one of her best starts in a City shirt, misjudging a header which is nearly pounced on by Cuthbert but her ball to Beth England proves far too strong for the striker
Chance for City!
A wicked Caroline Weir delivery creates confusion amongst the Chelsea defence, allowing Lauren Hemp to fire a quick snapshot towards the opposition goal which flies harmlessly wide.
Millie Bright goes on one of her notorious driving runs, evading the challenge of the rather lonely Ellen White and feeding to Cuthbert. The ball finds itself with Ji in a pocket of space, who fires a rasping shot from 20 yards out into the grateful arms of England keeper Ellie Roebuck.
Close for Ji!
Chelsea have arrived with greater intensity in what has proved to he a relatively even opening 10 minutes, with Bachmann and Cuthbert immediately in the thick of things. Ji finds herself open on the edge of the box and prods narrowly wide following a chest down from Bachmann.
7'
Houghton gets on the wrong side of Ramona Bachmann and gives away a free kick to be taken by Erin Cuthbert. Jill Scott managers to clear. 
Early chance for Chelsea
Some hesitation from Gemma Bonner presents Ji with an opportuntiy to slip Cuthbert in who drives against the City defender for an early corner. Nothing comes of the resulting set play however.
Kick off
Ellen White gets Man City underway on this sunny December morning.
Teams come out!
Magda Eriksson and Steph Houghton lead out the sides in what what could prove to be a title-defining tie between the table toppers and Chelsea come the end of the season.
5 minutes until kick-off klaxon!
Man City Starting XI!
Chelsea Starting XI!
Scott and Beckie partnership could prove crucial
Ahead of Sunday’s tie, the WSL’s most capped player, Jill Scott, spoke to mancity.com about her partnership with Janine Beckie who has been deployed in a more defensive position on the right flank since Aoife Mannion’s long term ACL injury.

“It’s been good,” Scott said. “We’ve been talking to each other to make sure we’re on the same page and obviously Janine has been contributing a lot with assists going the other way, so I think it’s working alright.

“It’s a bit of a makeshift partnership, but one thing we can both rely on is that we’re both willing to put a shift in for the team.

“I think we’ve done OK so far, we’re just trying to stifle people’s play down that side.

“I’m enjoying it, to be honest, and if the team is winning, I am happy to play my part.”

Hayes believes fine margins will be the key to success
Sunday’s game will be one of the most important for Chelsea this season, and especially for the portion of the year that the the side is without Sam Kerr. Emma Hayes told chelseafc.com about how she believes small details will make the difference:

‘We prepare professionally depending on whether we have a lot of games or we don’t, we know going into the game at the weekend we’re playing against an opponent we know very well.

‘We’re at home but there is not much to separate the two teams and it’s absolutely crucial that we start to make the margins and the differences count.

‘My demand for the players is that we have got to put into practice the hard work that we put in on the training pitch.

‘But I make sure that the group and everybody stays present game to game and that we take it one step at a time.'

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch on TV: BT Sport

If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player.

Manchester City Women: Predicted XI
Roebuck; Beckie, Houghton, Bonner, Stokes; Walsh, Weir, Coombs; Hemp, White, Wullaert
Chelsea Women: Predicted XI
Berger; Mjelde, Bright, Ericsson, Andersson; Spence, Ingle, Ji; Bachmann, England, Reiten
Manchester City Women: Team news
As their on the pitch efforts have improved, so has the squad’s health off of it. With Laura Coombs now having returned from injury, Nick Cushing will have a complete list of players to select from on Sunday.
Chelsea Women: Team news

Chelsea will have a strong contingent of players to select from for their game at home to City tomorrow. The extra rest provided by the postponement of last week’s tie against Everton could be crucial in their efforts to pick up all three points.

Will City be stronger than in their last game?
As previously mentioned, Manchester City looked weaker than usual when they faced a Liverpool side who have struggled throughout the season. They seemed to have lost their clinical edge that saw them put five past West Ham United on women’s football weekend.

 

Despite controlling the possession, they had a mere 31% of their shots taken reach the target, and were not able to take advantage of any of the eleven corners that they were awarded. Nick Cushing’s side will have to rectify these errors when they face Chelsea, as it is extremely likely that the game will be decided by which of the teams can edge out the finest margins.

Sunday pivotal for the season
 

Sunday’s tie is set up to be one of the most important fixtures of the 2019/20 campaign. Emma HayesChelsea are currently third in the WSL, their last match away from home to Everton postponed due to a failed pitch inspection only a handfull of minutes before kickoff. Despite this, they are still unbeaten in the league whilst only being two points behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

 

City’s only struggles came across October, but now that Nick Cushing has mitigated any issues that they were facing, the blues look an incredibly strong team that most will fear playing against. Last weekend, they won 1-0 against strugglers Liverpool, and looked weaker than they have throughout the rest of the year. The reds’ deep defence provided a strong backline, and when city were able to break through, they were only clinical enough once when Gemma Bonner headed in a free-kick from close range.

Kick-off time
Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women will be played at Kingsmeadow, in Kingston-upon-Thames, England. The kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Women’s Super League match: Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women

My name is Freddie Lammie and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL UK.

VAVEL Logo