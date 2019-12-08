Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Beth England, direct as ever, immediately picks the ball up from a loose Man City pass and squares to Reiten, who can't connect properly and the ball dribbles out harmlessly.
HALF-TIME | Chelsea came very close to scoring moments before the whistle, with Mjelde hitting the crossbar, but after an entertaining 45 minutes it remains goalless as we head into the break...
🔵 0-0 💙 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/8LhQCTkNDS — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) December 8, 2019
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🚨
Here's how we line up against @ChelseaFCW...
XI | Roebuck, Beckie, Houghton (C), Bonner, Stokes, Walsh, Weir, Scott, Hemp, White, Wullaert.
SUBS | Benameur, Campbell, Coombs, Stanway, Geum-Min, Fidalgo.
📋 @HaysWorldwide
🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/OGbxbKUtoj — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) December 8, 2019
Team news is in! 👊#CFCW pic.twitter.com/n5c4B1loji — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 8, 2019
“It’s been good,” Scott said. “We’ve been talking to each other to make sure we’re on the same page and obviously Janine has been contributing a lot with assists going the other way, so I think it’s working alright.
“It’s a bit of a makeshift partnership, but one thing we can both rely on is that we’re both willing to put a shift in for the team.
“I think we’ve done OK so far, we’re just trying to stifle people’s play down that side.
“I’m enjoying it, to be honest, and if the team is winning, I am happy to play my part.”
‘We prepare professionally depending on whether we have a lot of games or we don’t, we know going into the game at the weekend we’re playing against an opponent we know very well.
‘We’re at home but there is not much to separate the two teams and it’s absolutely crucial that we start to make the margins and the differences count.
‘My demand for the players is that we have got to put into practice the hard work that we put in on the training pitch.
‘But I make sure that the group and everybody stays present game to game and that we take it one step at a time.'
Despite controlling the possession, they had a mere 31% of their shots taken reach the target, and were not able to take advantage of any of the eleven corners that they were awarded. Nick Cushing’s side will have to rectify these errors when they face Chelsea, as it is extremely likely that the game will be decided by which of the teams can edge out the finest margins.
Sunday’s tie is set up to be one of the most important fixtures of the 2019/20 campaign. Emma Hayes’ Chelsea are currently third in the WSL, their last match away from home to Everton postponed due to a failed pitch inspection only a handfull of minutes before kickoff. Despite this, they are still unbeaten in the league whilst only being two points behind Arsenal and Manchester City.
City’s only struggles came across October, but now that Nick Cushing has mitigated any issues that they were facing, the blues look an incredibly strong team that most will fear playing against. Last weekend, they won 1-0 against strugglers Liverpool, and looked weaker than they have throughout the rest of the year. The reds’ deep defence provided a strong backline, and when city were able to break through, they were only clinical enough once when Gemma Bonner headed in a free-kick from close range.
My name is Freddie Lammie and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL UK.