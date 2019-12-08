Reading Women vs Arsenal Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Reading Women vs Arsenal Women match.
After their emphatic 11-1 win against Bristol City last weekend, Joe Montemurro spoke to arsenal.com about the goals within the team:

"The contribution from everyone today was fantastic and not only just in our build up play but we had to work to get back and they got us over the top a couple of times in the first half and we were still strong enough and organised enough to get back and do what we needed to do. It was very important from all accounts, not only from the goals but also from other aspects in terms of our work rate."

Harding’s Preview
Reading captain Natasha Harding is out of the game, but she previewed the tie for readingfc.co.uk:

She said: “Obviously Arsenal are such a dangerous side, you can see that from their current form, not to mention their result against Bristol at the weekend, but I know the girls have trained hard and we are coming off some great momentum and gutsy performances. We believe we can hang with any team that is put in front of us and we have shown that this season.”

Arsenal Women: Predicted XI
Peyraud-Magnin; Schnaderbeck, Beattie, Willliamson; Walti; Evans, Mead, Nobbs, Van de Donk; Roord, Miedema
Reading Women: Predicted XI
Moloney; James, Leine, Howard, Pacheco; Eikeland, Moore, Allen; Williams; Chaplen, Farrow
Arsenal Women: Team news
Arsenal will likely reinstate captain Kim Little, who was rested and remained an unused sub during the demolition of Bristol City. Katrine Veje (foot), Dan Carter (knee) and Tabea Kemme (knee) are all out. Katie McCabe should return after illness kept her out of last weekend’s game. Joe Montemurro may look to play Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in goal, after Manuela Zinsberger started the last three WSL games.
Reading Women: Team news
Natasha Harding is still unfortunately out for the Royals. Other than that, Kelly Chambers has close to a full squad to pick from. 

First meeting this season
The two have not yet played each other in the 2019/20 campaign, with this their first meeting.

Last year, Arsenal won both of their matches, with scorelines of 6-0 and 3-0, the latter the most recent at Adams Park. Across the two games, Vivianne Miedema netted four of the Gunners' nine goals, and her impressive goalscoring form, which has continued into this year, could easily be what sets apart the sides.

Standings
Arsenal currently sit at the top of the league table, and will provide a tough challenge for a Reading side who are languishing in sixth place. In their last game, the Gunners ran out 11-1 victors in a record breaking game against Bristol City, Vivianne Miedema scoring a double hat-trick whilst also assisting four goals.
Kick-off time
Reading Women vs Arsenal Women will be played at Adams Park, in Wycombe, England. The kick-off is scheduled for 14:30 GMT.
