Reading Women vs Arsenal Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
"The contribution from everyone today was fantastic and not only just in our build up play but we had to work to get back and they got us over the top a couple of times in the first half and we were still strong enough and organised enough to get back and do what we needed to do. It was very important from all accounts, not only from the goals but also from other aspects in terms of our work rate."
She said: “Obviously Arsenal are such a dangerous side, you can see that from their current form, not to mention their result against Bristol at the weekend, but I know the girls have trained hard and we are coming off some great momentum and gutsy performances. We believe we can hang with any team that is put in front of us and we have shown that this season.”
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Last year, Arsenal won both of their matches, with scorelines of 6-0 and 3-0, the latter the most recent at Adams Park. Across the two games, Vivianne Miedema netted four of the Gunners' nine goals, and her impressive goalscoring form, which has continued into this year, could easily be what sets apart the sides.
My name is Freddie Lammie and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL UK.