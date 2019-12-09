Bethany England hails Chelsea's victory over City that made club ‘proud’ 

Bethany England has hailed Chelsea's performance against Manchester City and explained to VAVEL UK how much the win meant to the players.

The Blues saw their last week's away fixture at Everton postponed due to frozen pitch.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season and earned their first win over Manchester City in five years.

England’s assessment on victory over title rivals

Chelsea forward spoke honestly about the win over Manchester City and believed it was down to the team’s resilience as well as the challenge posed by their title rival.

“We knew City is probably one of the toughest team we faced. We have always struggled against City and I don’t think we’ve won against them in the league for quite a while. It meant so much for the team today and gave everything.”

“Although we were 1-0 down, we kept momentum in the first half and carried into the second half despite conceding the goal – never fazed us and kept pushing right till the end. We just proved that there is a togetherness and resilience in this team and it is the best team I could possibly wish to part of. I am so proud for everyone associated with the club.”

Importance of the equalising goal

England claimed the equaliser and the importance of the goal she scored. She also discussed the competitiveness in the Women’s Super League this season.

“We were 1-0 down and we needed to equalise. The minute we equalised, it gave us the belief to keep pushing and my goal did that. It took another 2 minutes and 20 seconds to score the decisive goal and I really cannot stress how proud I am of this team.”

“This league is so tight at the top and every single point is important. Three points is huge for us and to take it off from Manchester City. Although, we still have a game in hand, we simply cannot slip up in this league and shows how we came back from a goal down to win this game.”

“This time last year, we wouldn’t be winning these games – would have crumbled. I think we showed a different side of mentality towards the girls to see this game out and win.”