Bristol City 1-2 Millwall: Wallace and Cooper secure Lions second away win of the season

Millwall made it two wins in three away games and six unbeaten as they left Ashton Gate with all three points.

Team News

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson named an unchanged team for the third game in succession. Meanwhile, Millwall boss Gary Rowett made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest. Shaun Hutchinson, Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson all came in to the starting 11 with Matt Smith, Jiri Skalak and Ben Thompson dropped to the bench.

Story of the game

Bristol City were nearly handed the lead inside the opening five minutes. Jake Cooper's poor pass was intercepted by Josh Brownhill who fed Andy Weimann but he was unable to covert the chance into a goal.

Millwall took the lead 13 minutes in. Mahlon Romeo found Jed Wallace who cut inside the box and beat Dan Bentley at his near post for his eighth goal of the season to give the Lions the lead.

Josh Brownhill went close with a shot from around 25 yards out that went narrowly wide.

It was Brownhill who had the first chance of the second half. His charge forward and shot went wide. Jake Cooper had to be alert to head away a cross that would have given Diedhiou a free goal bound header.

Millwall themselves could have added to their lead. Wallace's corner was tipped away by Bentley but not convincingly. The ball bounce in the area but eventually went out for a goal kick.

Millwall did make it 2-0 on 69 minutes. Mahlon Romeo won a free kick which Jed Wallace delivered and Jake Cooper headed home for his first goal of the season.

City did find a way back into the game with five minutes left. Substitute Callum O'Dowda beat Bartosz Bialkowski to set up a nervy ending for Rowett's men but they held on to claim a second away win in three games.

Takeaways

Rowett reverts to five at the back

Rowett said after the draw at Birmingham that he intended to play with five at the back but couldn't due to an injury to Hutchinson. However he was able to return to that at Ashton Gate. It was the formation that led to Millwall getting their first away win of the season at Swansea City at the start of December.

Another Jed Wallace goal

Jed Wallace is in supreme form right now. The Lions frontman has now scored eight goals this season and been involved in 12 goals in his last 11 games. Scoring five times and assisting seven.

Flat Robins

Lee Johnson would have been disappointed with how flat his side were. In the first half his side failed to create an awful lot. Brownhill and Diedhiou were not able to link up as well as they have in the previous two games.

Lions making use of set-pieces again

Millwall are the set-piece kings of the Championship. Jake Cooper's goal was the 11th that Millwall have scored from a set-piece this season. It is a clear strength that Gary Rowett looks like wanting to build on as the season continues.