Jarrod Bowen will stay at Hull City "no matter what the interest" from other clubs

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has insisted he is staying with the Tigers no matter what other club shows interest in the star frontman. Despite the change in management, Bowen scored 22 goals under Nigel Adkins after bagging 14 with Leonid Slutsky the previous campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the 22-year old claims he will be staying at the KC Stadium despite reported interest from Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Norwich City.

Embed from Getty Images



Bowen commits future to Hull

"Like i've always said, i'm with Hull no matter what the interest", Bowen said.

“I think the interest just comes when you are doing well on the pitch, so i've just got to put it to the back pf my mind, do what i'm good at on the pitch and everything else will take care itself, i'm sure."

With 14 more goals this season, only Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has more goals than Bowen. The Tigers sit 14th in the Skybet Championship table ahead of Friday's clash with Charlton Athletic.

"I just want to score goals and, thankfully, against Stoke it was two to win us the game, but I think it comes from a collective team point of view. We've got quality all around the pitch, so thankfully the ball is just dropping for me at the minute and i'm sticking it away, which is always pleasing, especially if we can win as well.

"I'm still doing the same things off the pitch, still preparing myself the same as I was last year," he continued. "Sometimes you judt hit that form and everything goes in; you get chances and you're more ruthlesx with them, more clinical.

Hull forward talks about versatility of playing multiple positions

The Championship's Player of the Month in November, Bowen talked about possibly being used in the same manner as Brentford winger Ollie Watkins, who has found the back of the net 13 times since becoming the Bees' first-choice striker despite playing on the wing the last two seasons.

"Maybe not a no. 9, as an out-and-out striker, maybe just a 10 off a striker," Bowen said when asked if he could be deployed in the same way. "I think that would be perfect for me, between the lines, but even as a nine - i've done it a few times this season - i've felt comfortable. I think off the wing and just behind the striker are probably the two go-to positions, so to speak.

"I'm comfortable with both. The gaffer has tried me on three different positions now and I feel like i've done well in each of them, so it gives him another option. If we have injuries or suspensions, he knows he can trust me in those positions. For me, it's good to have that versatility of playing in different positions. Wherever i'm playing, I try to change my game."

Bowen sees opportunity for Tigers to climb Championship table

Hull face a demanding fixture list with four matches in the next 16 days and the Tigers frontman knows now is the time for the club to challenge for a place in the top six.

"I think it could have been better", he said. "It's a bit frustrating, where we know we could be with the games where we've dropped points, but we are still four or five points off the top six. It's pretty non-stop and relentless. There are a lot of games to pick up points, score some goals. It's an exciting time, so i'm looking forward to all the games we've got.

"The top two have got a gap, there's no denying that, but it doesn't mean no one can chase them. The four places for the playoffs are so open. The Championship is a hard league to get out of, but last year we went on a six-game winning run and picked up a lot if points over the Christmas period.

"All you need in this league is to get points on the board. We want to cement ourselves in the top six and I think we're more than capable of doing it."