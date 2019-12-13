Leicester City vs Norwich City Preview: Foxes look for ninth straight Premier League win

Leicester City host Norwich City in the Premier League as they look for their ninth consecutive league win.

The East Midlands side come into the game after an impressive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, curtosy of goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Jonny Evans, and a brace from the league's top scorer, Jamie Vardy.

The Canaries will be looking to put their last game behind them after having let their 1-0 lead over Sheffield United slip to lose 2-1.

A victory for Leicester would see them break the 40 point mark in only 17 matches as they look to keep pace with Liverpool who lead the way. It will also equal their all time record for successive wins in all competitions which is 10, set from December 1962 to March 1963.

A win for the away side is much needed after finding themselves in 19th place, four points adrift of 17th-placed Villa.

Key Battle

This match has more on stake for one man in particular. Throughout Leicester's eight match winning streak, Vardy has contributed a goal in each of those victories, and will be looking to notch his ninth consecutive goal as he hunts his own record of scoring in 11 games in a row.

Standing in between the sticks aiming to thwart the former England international will be Tim Krul. The Norwich keeper has conceded 27 goals in the league thus far and will be hoping to stop that trend and earn his third clean sheet of the season.

Last Meeting

The last meeting between the sides occured in 2016 and resulted in an earthquake at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes had just suffered late heartbreak on Valentine's Day after Arsenal struck late to clinch the three points, but dealt their own heartbreak a week later after Leonardo Ulloa slid in on the back post to convert an 89th minute winner.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

The Foxes do not have any fresh injury concerns to worry about in their quest for a ninth successive win.

Norwich have been boosted by the return of Grant Hanley to training, but the game comes too soon for a place in the squad.

Josip Drmic and Timm Close continue their fight back from injury and are unavailable for the match.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, Vrancic, Buendia, McClean, Cantwell; Pukki

Managers' Comments

Depsite his side's form and his opponent's league position, Brendan Rodgers remains wary of the game.

He stated in his pre-match press conference: “I always felt this would be a difficult game. You have to work equally as hard, just because they are where they are, it doesn’t make it any easier for us.

“They’ve got very good players, who can score and can keep the ball very well.”

Turning his attention to Norwich's frontman Teemu Pukki, the Foxes boss said: “They’re always the most dangerous players, players who have hunger and talent.

“Pukki’s done fabulously since joining Norwich, his movement, his touch. You can see he’s a clever mover and finishes when he gets opportunities.”

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has shared his thoughts on his oppenents during his pre-match press conference, stating: "We need an outstanding performance. They have several wins in a row. We've showed that we are competitive on every level. We could have lost all four of the last games, but it was definitely possible to win them."

He added: "We've found it easier to get good results against top class teams so far, instead of teams who like to sit deep and defend. We're respectful but we're not scared."