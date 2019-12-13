Liverpool vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm not going to try to reinvent the wheel. It would be slightly foolish of me to think there's going to be a revolution; first and foremost it's in the mindset of the players."
"Watford have a new manager - we can throw our analysis in the bin!"
Full-backs Daryl Janmaat and José Holebas remain sidelined, while the list of long-term absentees includes Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Sebastian Prödl.
Neither will Joel Matip, who has been ruled out for the rest of 2019, while Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho are also unavailable.
In the midst of their push for Europa League qualification, Watford were outclassed at Anfield by the title-chasers, who put their visitors to the sword in a 5-0 victory. A brace apiece for Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk and a goal too for Divock Origi made it a night to forget for the Hornets.
Perhaps more scary than their recent record against the Reds (they have lost six of the last seven meetings) is the points haul of either side since that match. That's Liverpool with 74 to Watford's 19.
They played out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, the last of two games at the helm for interim boss Hayden Mullins.
Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.
In their last assignment, the Reds effortlessly triumphed over AFC Bournemouth thanks to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keïta and Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool currently sit 1st in the Premier League table.