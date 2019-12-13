Liverpool vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019
Photo by Getty Images/Andrew Powell

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Stay tuned
That's it for now, but live commentary will resume around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
Pearson quotes
"Can we stay up? Yes. But we're going to have to have a collective buy-in from everybody associated with us. This strikes me as a club with an identity and maybe we need to redefine that on the pitch, but I'm confident we can do that.

"I'm not going to try to reinvent the wheel. It would be slightly foolish of me to think there's going to be a revolution; first and foremost it's in the mindset of the players."

Klopp quotes
"It's just like it is, we have to play a lot of games. That's the only way we can do it, we have no idea what is in May. We play tomorrow, that is enough.

"Watford have a new manager - we can throw our analysis in the bin!"

Watford team news
Craig Dawson has returned from a head injury, and Roberto Pereyra and Adam Masina will be assessed.

Full-backs Daryl Janmaat and José Holebas remain sidelined, while the list of long-term absentees includes Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Sebastian Prödl.

Liverpool team news
Dejan Lovren picked up a muscle injury against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday and will not feature here.

Neither will Joel Matip, who has been ruled out for the rest of 2019, while Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho are also unavailable.

Last meeting
The most recent meeting between the two sides came back in February, when the predicaments of both were almost diametrically opposed to how they are now.

In the midst of their push for Europa League qualification, Watford were outclassed at Anfield by the title-chasers, who put their visitors to the sword in a 5-0 victory. A brace apiece for Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk and a goal too for Divock Origi made it a night to forget for the Hornets.

Perhaps more scary than their recent record against the Reds (they have lost six of the last seven meetings) is the points haul of either side since that match. That's Liverpool with 74 to Watford's 19.

Watford's form
From one pole to the other. Here is the team that has won the fewest matches in the top flight so far but, under the guidance of new head coach Nigel Pearson, will be hoping to transform their fortunes sooner rather than later.

They played out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, the last of two games at the helm for interim boss Hayden Mullins.

Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.

Liverpool's form
Is there a team in world football that comes close to Liverpool at this moment in time? Driven by their narrow defeat in the title race last season, Jürgen Klopp and his players continue to redefine superiority this time around, dropping just two points in 16 games so far.

In their last assignment, the Reds effortlessly triumphed over AFC Bournemouth thanks to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keïta and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool currently sit 1st in the Premier League table.

Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this matchday 17 fixture in the Premier League: Liverpool vs Watford. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 12:30 GMT.
VAVEL Logo