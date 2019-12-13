As it happened: Clinical Liverpool punish wasteful Watford

ADVERTISEMENT
Ultimately, it's two goals from Salah that settle the result, but Watford and their new head coach Pearson will take encouragement from their exertions.
Liverpool's title surge goes on: they're now a staggering 11 points clear at the top of the table.
Mané is played in behind the Watford defence and cuts the ball back for Origi, whose mis-hit shot finds Salah to cheekily flick the ball home.
Watford have not been without their chances to score, with Doucouré and Sarr especially squandering golden opportunities.
But the ruthlessness of the hosts shone through in the 38th minute, when they broke wit blistering pace and ultimately scored through Salah.
Despite the scoreline, Klopp will want his players to step up their game after the break - they've been some way off their usual performance levels so far.
Pearson, on the other hand, will likely demand more of the same from his squad, with the addition of the clinical touch that has evaded them so far.
The Reds break with pace and see Salah unleashed behind Femenía, who cuts onto his weaker right foot and curls the ball expertly past Foster.
Advantage to the league leaders.
The other notable change for the hosts sees Milner come in for Robertson on the left side of defence.
Pearson's hands look tied at full-back, with both Mariappa and Femenía playing out of their preferred positions.
Otherwise, it's a strong team selection from the new head coach.
Substitutes: Gomes, Dawson, Foulquier, Chalobah, Quina, Success, Gray.
Substitutes: Adrian, Williams, Robertson, Keïta, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi.
"I'm not going to try to reinvent the wheel. It would be slightly foolish of me to think there's going to be a revolution; first and foremost it's in the mindset of the players."
"Watford have a new manager - we can throw our analysis in the bin!"
Full-backs Daryl Janmaat and José Holebas remain sidelined, while the list of long-term absentees includes Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Sebastian Prödl.
Neither will Joel Matip, who has been ruled out for the rest of 2019, while Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho are also unavailable.
In the midst of their push for Europa League qualification, Watford were outclassed at Anfield by the title-chasers, who put their visitors to the sword in a 5-0 victory. A brace apiece for Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk and a goal too for Divock Origi made it a night to forget for the Hornets.
Perhaps more scary than their recent record against the Reds (they have lost six of the last seven meetings) is the points haul of either side since that match. That's Liverpool with 74 to Watford's 19.
They played out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, the last of two games at the helm for interim boss Hayden Mullins.
Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.
In their last assignment, the Reds effortlessly triumphed over AFC Bournemouth thanks to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keïta and Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool currently sit 1st in the Premier League table.