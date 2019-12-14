Derby County 0-1 Millwall: Back to back away wins for The Lions.

Millwall secured back to back away wins for the first time since March 2018 with victory at Derby County.

The Lions defended brilliantly in the second half and especially in the closing stages to see out another win and make it eight unbeaten in the league.

Team News

Derby made two changes to their side, Max Lowe and Martyn Waghorn came into the starting 11 for Scott Malone and Morgan Whittaker who dropped to the bench. Jack Marriott was missing from the match day 18.

Gary Rowett named an unchanged side from the one that saw Millwall pick up all three points at Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

Story of the game

Millwall took the lead 25 minutes in. A stunning solo effort from Tom Bradshaw. The Wales international latched onto Shaun Hutchinson's through ball and smashed home an effort into the top corner.

It could have got worse for the home side shortly afterwards. Jed Wallace spotted the run of Mahlon Romeo but the right back was unable to get onto the end of the cross.

Wallace twice went close, his first shot going wide, before his second took a deflection of Hutchinson and dropped wide of the far post.

Derby came to life in the second half. Waghorn's shot was saved by Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski before the keeper had to claw away Jayden Bogle's cross.

Waghorn was involved again, this time volleying Curtis Davies' cross wide.

Unchanged Millwall team

Following Millwall's victory at Aston Gate on Tuesday night, Rowett opted to stick with the side that delivered the three points against Bristol City. Rowett sticking to the 5-2-3 formation that had so far delivered two wins from two.

Derby's poor first half showing

Phillip Cocu would have been very disappointed at half time. His side failed to create any clear-cut chances and were very often passing sideways or backwards which angered the home fans. There was however an improvement in the second half. They were more on the front foot and caused Millwall problems.

Tom Bradshaw back on the scoresheet

Bradshaw had failed to find the net since the arrival of Rowett. His last goal coming in the 2-2 draw with Cardiff back in October. It was worth the wait. He knocked the ball past Craig Forsyth and then powered home his effort past Ben Hamer who was left with no chance.