Liverpool vs Chelsea Women WSL Preview: Reds must turn performances into points

Liverpool host second-placed Chelsea in a crucial clash at Prenton Park on Sunday, although the Blues do have a game in hand over leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea are looking to keep pace in the title race, whilst the Reds are in desperate need of points to elevate themselves from bottom of the table.

Team News

Liverpool remain without Jess Clarke and Jemma Purfield as they're set to return from injury in the new year.

Chelsea announced a new signing on Friday as Jamie-Lee Napier is set to join up with the Blues in January.

The 19-year-old Scotland international will make the move to London from Hibernian Ladies.

Chelsea in fine form

Emma Hayes' side may have lost to Reading on penalties midweek in the Continental Cup, but they topped their group regardless on 14 points.

They're in blistering form in the Women's Super League, though, and are yet to lose a game so far this term.

Dropped points came in a 1-1 draw away to Brighton earlier in the season, but they've won every league game since.

Last weekend the London club recorded a crucial win over Manchester City to gain ground over their title rivals.

Back in October they also overcame last year's winners Arsenal at Kingsmeadow - some massive results in the first half of the season.

Liverpool finally picked up another point...

It wasn't quite the victory Vicky Jepson would've been hoping for last weekend against West Ham, but a welcomed result nonetheless.

After going behind early following a goal from Adriana Leon, Melissa Lawley missed a spot-kick to equalise for the Reds in the second half.

They managed to salvage a point, though, with their first league goal from open play thanks to a Niamh Charles effort.

They remain bottom of the league, but now only one point behind Bristol City.

Liverpool crashed out of the Continental Cup midweek, but still managed a 3-1 win over Durham, Rinsola Babajide and Charles on the scoresheet.

Previous meetings

In their last seven meetings in the league, Chelsea have recorded wins in every single one of those games.

Last season at Prenton Park, the Blues netted four with a hat-trick from Fran Kirby and a headed goal from Adelina Engman.

In the reverse fixture at Kingsmeadow, it was a much tighter affair as Hayes' side came away with a 1-0 win over the Merseyside club - Magda Eriksson the goalscorer.

Chelsea's biggest victory over the Reds occured in 2017 with a 7-0 scoreline.

Players to look out for

From a Liverpool perspective, Charles has been in good goalscoring form in their last two fixtures, finding the back of the net against both West Ham and Durham.

The 20-year-old winger has plenty of pace to burn and will cause Chelsea problems down the left flank.

Of course, it's likely the Reds will spend the majority of the game defending, but Charles will be a real threat on the counter-attack.

Beth England is currently joint second in the goalscoring charts alongside Manchester United's Lauren James.

The forward will be looking to add to her goal tally on Sunday afternoon and close the gap on Vivianne Miedema who leads the way with 12 goals so far this term.

Kick off is at 14:00 GMT on Sunday December 15 at Prenton Park.

The game will be broadcast live on the FA Player.