Opinion: Ugly Burnley will delight Dyche

If Burnley are grinding out results and annoying the opposition manager then Sean Dyche will be delighted. Flashy and sexy really isn’t the mantra for Dyche; efficient and workmanlike is a better slogan for the Clarets.

The game against Newcastle United was a tragedy from an excitement perspective. Aside from the goal, the biggest talking points were largely the physicality of the match. A good old tussle between two teams who aspire to sit above the bottom three but these three points were a blessing for Burnley.

Momentum

It was so important because of the momentum shift. Burnley had won three matches in a row but came crashing down to earth after then losing four straight matches, the final one a 5-0 demolition by Tottenham Hostpur. This brought the character and attitude of the players into question. Many marvelled at the solo goal from Heung-Min Son but less mentioned was the lethargic attitude of the Burnley players to stop him in his tracks. The passivity was not something that you would have associated with a Dyche team.

The Newcastle game was a nice tonic. It could have gone very wrong for Burnley but it didn’t. Bruce’s men sit back, defend and counter-attack. However, without the troublesome Allan Saint-Maximin, there wasn’t quite that penetration for the Magpies. Still, Burnley notoriously struggle against teams that sit back so it was vital for them to get the first goal and turn the tables on their opponents. A Burnley team that takes the lead is a very different proposition to a Burnley team that falls behind.

Perspective

One must remember that Newcastle have been on an excellent run of form. They had recently toppled high-flying Sheffield United and taken a point from Manchester City. Bruce has done an excellent job so far. In this league, however, many teams experience some high points and some low points. That run of form is very unlikely to continue forever because they don’t have the infrastructure to be able to sustain it. It is much easier to get stuck in a rut because it takes real character and determination to pick up victories in this league. From a Burnley perspective, they were able to halt their own poor run of form whilst stopping that Newcastle surge. These things are normal but a team in regression has to win against a team on the up if they wish to avoid the drop.

Burnley get out of a bad run of form with a surge of energy. The players become Duracell batteries (other batteries are available) as they stop at nothing in aid of the cause. They chase, they press, they throw a tackle in to rouse the crowd; the players work best when there is fire in their belly. Dyche isn’t a tactical mastermind but he is a man who commands these principles from his men. They seem very basic but many teams seem to forget they exist. Even Burnley do from time to time and the Clarets boss knows that he must guide them back to these ideals if his team are to remain competitive. Signings embody that attitude.

Key men

The likes of George Boyd, Scott Arfield, Dean Marney, Joey Barton were players who would run their feet into the ground for the football club. They weren’t the flashiest players but they were honest and knew what was expected of them. Now it's players such as Phil Bardsley, Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick who carry the can for the other players. These men will never shirk a tackle and will selflessly graft hard. They help to set the tone for the others.

Players who will run marathons for your club will always help fight against adversity. This mentality makes it so much easier to avoid relegation.