James Maddison: 'It just wouldn't fall for us'

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison believes that it just wasn't the Foxes' day after they battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich City.

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for the away side on 26 minutes after he latched onto a defence-splitting pass from Emiliano Buendia to put the visitors in front at the King Power Stadium.

The equaliser came just before half time for Leicester after Jamie Vardy's header from Maddison's corner was turned into his own net by goalkeeper Tim Krul seven minutes before the interval.

Both sides had chances to take the lead with Vardy and Pukki both getting opportunities however the defences of both sides - who have had contrasting starts to the season - remained resolute to leave the two sides unseparated come the full time whistle.

'It was one of those days'

Maddison praised his former club for the way they attacked Brendan Rodgers' high-flyers who showed character to come from behind according to the England international.

“[We] piled a lot of pressure on, had a lot of set-pieces, had a lot of shots and blocked shots” Maddison said, speaking to LCFC TV.

“It was one of those days, we’ve been on an unbelievable run and sometimes it does have to come to an end in cases and today it has but Norwich are a good side, they created some [chances], possession was fairly even and they’ve got some good players going forward.

"It was important to not lose the game today especially with [us] going behind. We showed character to come back in the game but like I said, it just wouldn’t drop for us.”

​​​​​​​'They're fighting for their lives'

Whilst Leicester continue their push for a top four place, Norwich gained another valuable point in their quest for Premier League survival and admitted that his side struggled to break down the Canaries.

Maddison said: “They’ve got good players going forward, wide men who get in the pockets and [it] caused us problems at times but likewise, we caused them problems.

“We knew that as well, not just me, the whole team, because we did our preparation all week on Norwich and their strengths.​​​​​​​

“I think, like I said, we piled on the pressure. I think there was one team who was going to go on and win it because the majority of that second half was in Norwich’s half.

“Listen, they’re down there, they’re fighting for their lives, fighting for every point and throwing their bodies on the line and sometimes that’s difficult to break down, but we’ll take the point and move on.”