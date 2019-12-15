Chris Basham: 'It was a brilliant clean sheet'

Chris Basham has said 'the most important thing was to keep a clean sheet' after Sheffield United's 2-0 win over Aston Villa yesterday at Bramall Lane.

A second-half brace from midfielder John Fleck helped gain all three points for Chris Wilder's side against a struggling Aston Villa side.

Villa captain Jack Grealish missed a penalty in the second half which could have changed the complexion of the game but apart from that the Blades limited Villa to very few chances.

Sheffield United have now picked up six clean sheets in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten away from home. Basham played a big role in the opener for United with a splendid back-heel to John Lundstram who picked out Fleck who put the Blades in front.

"You start with a clean sheet and take the rest on from there," Basham told the club's media.

"It was a brilliant clean sheet and it was nice to be involved with the first goal as well.

"It was a little back heel, obviously when things are coming off for you and things are going well, you kinda try these little things and it was a nice little back heel to Lunny and he only had to pick out somebody in the box."

Increased intensity led Blades to victory

Basham has been one of the most consistent performers for Sheffield United since he joined in 2014 and has made the step-up to the Premier League look easy.

For the second game in a row, United have come back from halftime looking like a different side, turning it around against Norwich City last week and overrunning Villa yesterday.

Basham told the club's media: "Yeah, that's what we said (at half time), just keep doing what we are doing with a little more intensity.

"That's what the staff said at half time and we gave them that; we came out roaring and scored two great goals."

The Blades look ahead

Sheffield United travel down to the Amex Stadium next week to take on Brighton and Hove Albion before returning to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day to take on Nigel Pearson's Watford side.

If the Blades carry on this impressive form they could find themselves in a European spot going into the new year.

Basham told the club's media: "Everyone is excited for all the games, I think every game we have a chance. Every game we have had a chance to win or had a chance to draw.

"We will carry on the momentum and just keep going."