Everton Women vs Arsenal Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

“Nothing really changes for me. The process leading into the game was identical, but the main thing for us was our standards and remaining disciplined in the game. That for me is the thing that it comes down to in these types of games.
“It’s all in the head and that’s the message that we drove home after the game. It was a pleasure to watch in terms of how we managed the game from behind and then also when it did break down, our recovery, which again, is all about our mentally and discipline. That was very pleasing.”
“A few weeks ago, I mentioned this team is still only playing at around 70 per cent of its potential, which is hugely exciting for us.
“The Tottenham Hotspur game [a 3-1 win on 24 November] was a step up – the team was outstanding - but I think a lot of that gap is going to be filled by experience.
“We either bring experience in [in the transfer market] or we continually learn.
“And when you’ve got a young squad, as long as we’re all learning every week, I think we’ll quickly pick up that collective experience - how to manage games and certain situations.
"We want to evolve organically and add one or two bits of experience if the opportunity comes up.”
After being out of Wednesday's game against London Bees, Danielle van de Donk, Jordan Nobbs, Kim Little and Lia Walti are all set to return on Sunday.
However, Katrine Veje, Danielle Carter and Tabea Kemme are all unavailable due to injuries.
Joe Montemurro will miss the game as he is in Australia for personal reasons, so assistant Aaron D’Antonio will take charge of the match
“They have got to come in and try to take their chance and show what they have got. I thought Hannah, who played the full 90 minutes, did really well, and Aimee got a little taste of it in the last half hour.
“The chance to rotate also meant we can keep the team as fresh as possible for Sunday [against Arsenal].
“To come to Everton, a different city, and just experience something else… I was sitting on the bench at Arsenal and I learned a lot, but I wanted to show what I was capable of.
“[Arsenal] was an unbelievable experience. As a 16-year-old going into that set-up, when I went up to train with the first team, it was a big step.
“Obviously, you’re going to be nervous, but you’re there to show what you’re capable of.
“It was great to be there when such big players were, because I think you can look at those players and learn a lot from them.”
- Arsenal have won each of their last eight Women’s Super League games against Everton; only Chelsea have ever gone on a longer winning run against a specific opponent in the competition (9 successive wins v Liverpool).
- Everton have lost 10 games against Arsenal in the Women’s Super League; three more than against any other opponent.
- Arsenal have won 14 of their last 16 Women’s Super League away trips (L2), keeping 11 clean sheets in the process – indeed, they’ve won their last two on the road whilst also recording shutouts.
