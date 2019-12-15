Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
The Blues team to take on Liverpool! 💪#CFCW pic.twitter.com/QVWtkN3jjI — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 15, 2019
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴
How we line-up against @ChelseaFCW today 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/V9d5Wu4TLD — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 15, 2019
"We’re going into the weekend’s game knowing that we want to finish this half of the season on the maximum number of points we can get so all our focus is really going to Liverpool,’ said the Chelsea boss.
"It’s about winning things and [on Wednesday] we qualified as group winners. I think we have to have context, we’re going through as group winners, we’re going to be at home in the next round which is what you really want as group winners so I’m happy about that.
"The game has given me exactly what I want but we took far too long to get going, we played in their hands for much of the first half and when you make changes there is going to be some adaptation within in all that."
Chelsea announced a new signing on Friday as Jamie-Lee Napier is set to join up with the Blues in January.
The 19-year-old Scotland international will make the move to London from Hibernian Ladies, and will be available for selection from the new year
