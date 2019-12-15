Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Mjelde fizzes the ball into England, too strong in fact and it bounces against her away from goal, allowing Liverpool to bring the ball up the pitch.
Jane tries shielding the ball out for a goal kick but it is stolen by Cuthbert and her shot/cross is deflected over for a corner kick!
A Mjelde free kick just shy of 25 yards grazes the crossbar. Chelsea applying the pressure now.
CLOSE FOR CHELSEA
POST!! Sophie Ingle nods down a fantastic Reiten delviery against the framework in what is Chelsea's best chance of the second half so far!
Charles easily outmuscles Mjelde having picked up the ball from a poor England pass. Her left footed ball just evades Babajide in the box and Berger gets Chelsea going again.
An early Chelsea free kick, taken by Cuthbert, flies harmlessly out for a goal kick.
Second half kickoff
Kirsty Linnett gets the home side back underway for the 2nd half.
Half time: Liverpool Women 1-1 Chelsea Women
Whilst Arsenal and Man City got through their games with considerable ease, Chelsea have struggled so far. An early Niamh Charles bundled goal shocked the Blues, which promptly got a reaction from none other than Beth England, who is keen to keep in touch with Viv Miedema at the top of the WSL scorers chart. She should have put the game beyond doubt with two more goals yet Chelsea still have enough time to establish some dayight between the two sides.
Cuthbert is set free by a brilliant crossfield kick from Berger and drives purposefully towards the Liverpool goal. Nothing comes of that run but the ball finds itself down the left hand side with the Scot crossing perfectly for England, who, like Miedema earlier, should have had a hat trick in the first 40 minutes!
Close for Chelsea!
Another delicious ball by Maren Mjelde is somehow diverted away from goal by the red-hot Beth England! Should be the lead there!
In other news...
Title chasers Man City have defeated Brighton 5-0, while Arsenal lead 3-1 away at Everton with not long left there...
GOAL: Liverpool Women 1-1 Chelsea Women (15')
Its her again! Beth England nods home a Guro Reiten ball to restore parity! That lead didn't last too long.
Should be 1-1
Another Andersson deliveery into the box somehow doesnt go in! A goalmouth scramble involving Beth England and Drew Spence should bring Chelsea back level here!
Babajide, fresh off some great form in the week, delivers deliciously with her wand of a left foot into the box but no one is there for what should have been an easy tap in!
A fantastic Andersson delivery falls perfectly to Drew Spence, who inexcusably fires over with only the keeper to beat!
Reiten and Chelsea look to respond immediately. This waterlogged pitch is certainly not helping their early advances!
GOAL: Liverpool Women 1-0 Chelsea Women (5')
A real scrap goes in! Niamh Charles it is for Liverpool! It rolls beyond a stunned Berger in net! The WSL's bottom team are somehow ahead!
A bright start for Liverpool, picking up their second freekick in as many minutes.
Kickoff
Erin Cuthbert gets us underway at the second time of asking
YNWA welcomes out the two sides and kickoff is now imminent.
Chelsea Women lineup:
Liverpool look like this:
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women match.
Hayes happy with cup performance
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes spoke about how she was happy for her side to top their Continental Cup group after their loss against Reading midweek:

"We’re going into the weekend’s game knowing that we want to finish this half of the season on the maximum number of points we can get so all our focus is really going to Liverpool,’ said the Chelsea boss.
"It’s about winning things and [on Wednesday] we qualified as group winners. I think we have to have context, we’re going through as group winners, we’re going to be at home in the next round which is what you really want as group winners so I’m happy about that.

"The game has given me exactly what I want but we took far too long to get going, we played in their hands for much of the first half and when you make changes there is going to be some adaptation within in all that."

How to watch Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player.

If you want to watch it on the internet, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

Chelsea Women: Predicted XI
Berger; Ingle, Bright, Eriksson; Andersson, Reiten, Mjelde, Ji; Cuthbert, England, Bachmann
Liverpool Women: Predicted XI
Kitching; Robe, Fahey, Bradley-Auckland, Jane; Bailey, Lawley, Roberts; Linnett, Charles, Hodson
Chelsea Women: Team news
Emma Hayes' side will have a full squad available for selection for Sunday's tie.

Chelsea announced a new signing on Friday as Jamie-Lee Napier is set to join up with the Blues in January.

The 19-year-old Scotland international will make the move to London from Hibernian Ladies, and will be available for selection from the new year

Embed from Getty Images

Liverpool Women: Team news
Liverpool remain without Jess Clarke and Jemma Purfield as they're set to return from injury in the new year. Barring those two injuries, Vicky Jepson has most of her squad available for selection.
Liverpool still winless
The picture couldnt be more different for Vicky Jepson and her Liverpool side that sits at the foot of the table and has recently been eliminated from the Conti Cup. A dismal run of form sees Liverpool go into the game winless, yet a win against Chelsea could provide the Reds with an opportunity to build some sort of momentum gained over the last week following a cup win in midweek.
Blues aiming for unbeaten end to the year
Emma Hayes's side have stormed the WSL this season, and will be looking to end 2019 on a high by maintaining their unbeaten start. Chelsea have not looked back since their 1-1 draw with Brighton earlier in the campaign, recording some big home wins against current champions Arsenal and Man City last week. 
Kick-off time
Liverpool Women vs Chelsea lWomen will be played at Prenton Park, in Birkenhead, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Women’s Super League match: Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women

My name is Freddie Lammie and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL UK.

VAVEL Logo