What can Liverpool expect from Atletico Madrid in the Champions League?

In drawing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, holders Liverpool may have been given the toughest lot of all the group winners.

Manchester City fans might dispute that claim, but while their blockbuster tie against Real Madrid promises to be an intricate tactical battle brimming with class, Liverpool know they face at least 180 minutes of dogged warfare against Diego Simeone's men.

The picture in Spain

Concerned Reds may well look to the La Liga table for solace.

Atletico are currently fifth, having taken only 29 points from their first 17 matches. They have drawn nearly half of their matches, hence their uninspiring return.

In comparison, the Liverpool juggernaut cleared the 29-point mark at the beginning of November.

Atletico are six points adrift of pace-setters Barcelona and Real Madrid, having played a game more than each.

But any supporter using this as a basis for a prediction of plain sailing could be sorely mistaken...

Few sides tougher to beat

For an indication of the test Liverpool will face, it's best to look back at Atletico's domestic clashes with Real and Barcelona and their two group stage meetings with Juventus. Only these sides can claim to be in the same bracket as Jurgen Klopp's men.

Los Rojiblancos have failed to win any of these matches, losing on their trip to Juve and at home to Barca.

They seemed destined for defeat against the Italians at the Wanda Metropolitano in September after falling two behind in the 65th minute, but they would snatch a deserved draw after Stefan Savic halved the deficit and Hector Herrera struck at the death.

At no point will Liverpool be able to rest on their laurels in the first leg in Madrid.

They were somewhat unfortunate to be beaten in the reverse fixture last month, with Paolo Dybala's majestic free-kick from a remarkably tight angle settling a close contest.

In their subsequent loss to Barcelona, they had only 34% possession and conceded five shots on target, but still it would take a last-gasp moment of individual Lionel Messi brilliance to deny them a point.

The conclusion? It's very, very difficult to beat Atletico Madrid.

New defence, similar standards

After a summer exodus, Atletico's renowned back-line is no more. Diego Godin joined Inter Milan, while Juanfran and Filipe Luis both left for the Brazilian league.

Between them, they had made well over 1,000 appearances in red and white, ended the Real-Barca stranglehold on the La Liga crown and twice made it all the way to the Champions League final. To dub it 'the end of an era' would be no exaggeration.

The personnel may have changed, but to a large extent the solidity remains.

Atletico have conceded only 10 league goals so far, boasting a record better than anybody else in the division and twice as impressive as leaders Barca.

Kieran Trippier, beaten by Liverpool on Atletico's home turf while playing for Spurs in last season's final, is a familiar name for English supporters.

But Felipe, Mario Hermoso and Renan Lodi, all summer arrivals and all regular starters in Simeone's defence, represent lesser-known opponents for the Reds.

Break through, and still Liverpool will have to beat one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the form of Jan Oblak, regularly linked with a move to Merseyside before Alisson's arrival.

It's also worth noting that, in front of the four, the defensive contribution of Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey will be vital.

Simeone has once again proven himself to be perhaps the best organiser in the game when the foundation could so easily have been shaken.

Blunt as an attacking force?

However, Atletico's weakness is clear. They may have shipped only half as many goals as Barcelona, but their 18-goal league haul is meagre relative to the 43 netted by the Catalan giants.

In fact, outside the La Liga relegation zone, only Eibar and Valladolid have scored fewer.

Aside from Alvaro Morata, whose eight-goal return from his 19 appearances is respectable, the output of their key men has not been good enough.

£113m signing Joao Felix, the fourth most expensive purchase in footballing history, is still finding his feet. He has managed only four goals in 17 games, having hit 20 in his headline-grabbing 2018/19 season at Benfica.

The importance of attackers should not, admittedly, be measured by these statistics alone - Roberto Firmino is a vital player for Liverpool despite not challenging for the top-scorer mantle - but even with this caveat, they make for concerning reading.

Thomas Lemar has failed to notch either a goal or an assist in 20 matches, while Angel Correa has converted only one opportunity in his 19 outings.

Diego Costa has failed to set the world alight but, if he can recover from the neck injury he suffered in November, he could thrive on this almighty occasion.

The initial prognosis was a three-month absence.

At this advanced stage in the season, Atletico's offensive tameness can't be put down merely to form. Liverpool's defence has looked vulnerable at points, but the Spanish outfit's creativity and ruthlessness needs to go up a notch for these two legs.

Atletico, then, are a supremely disciplined defensive unit but the scope of their attacking threat looks limited.

Most valuably, they can force the biggest matches to be played on their terms. They'll hope to outfight Liverpool.

All signs point to fine margins deciding whether the Reds' title defence advances into the last eight.