Graham Potter praises 'impressive' Brighton after Crystal Palace draw

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter was satisfied after the Seagulls' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Neal Maupay put Brighton ahead early in the second half only to see Wilfred Zaha level for the Eagles with 15 minutes to play. The point keeps Potter's men in 13th place ahead of a busy holiday program.

Potter assesses Palace draw

The manager began his post-match news conference by saying: "I thought the performance was really good. Apart from five to ten minutes in the second half, we were in control and played well. We put a lot into the game - not enough to get three points, but there was a lot of good stuff from us.

"We limited them to just a few chances but overall I don't think you can control a game too much more in the Premier League than we did. We had chances - shots on goal, perhaps a penalty - but in terms of what we put into it, we are happy with a point and the performance."

Speaking on Zaha's equalizer, Potter said: "It was a good goal from a good player. We are humble enough to know that you can be punished by one action from a player in the Premier League, but it's another point on the board."

'Really tough' weekend game looms

The Seagulls boss was looking ahead to Saturday's visit from seventh-place Sheffield United: "We are trying to win every game and our focus is now on the next one, which for us is a really tough game against Sheffield United on Saturday. Nothing is easy at this level - we just have to keep working."

He added: "We did a lot well in this game and the challenge is to improve on it. I'm delighted with the players' understanding of what we're trying to do."

Potter also praised goal-scorer Maupay, saying: "He works hard for the team. He's a top personality who tries every day. He adapted well to the Premier League and we're delighted with him."