Alioski insists Leeds United "haven't won anything yet" ahead of busy festive period

Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski spoke to the club's official matchday program about the Whites' second-place standing in the Skybet Championship and the club's upcoming fixture list, which sees Leeds play four matches in the next 11 days.

Embed from Getty Images

Leeds winger talks about Leeds' fast start as holiday season approaches

Alioski began by saying:

“We work hard, we wanted to be here where we are now and we deserve it because of the hard work put in until now. It's unbelievable how we do this, keeping the goal that we want to be at the top end of the table." He cautioned that "the season is not finished though, it is still the beginning."

The 27-year old also praised Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, stating that, "after 18 months together with him, he knows each player even better. We know the work they want to do and this becomes natural. They give us information, videos, meetings and with the training that they do, when you do this every day together for a year and a half, some things just happen automatically. This is positive because we can continue with other working and learn better. The staff have really helped grow the team."

Embed from Getty Images

Alioski talks about time with Macedonian national team

On his work with the Macedonian national team, Alioski said:

"It’s something different when you play for your country. It is a nice feeling. You're not together every day like you are at a club, you are only there for a short period and you need to enjoy this. It's hard to be a national team player, but when you are, you have to enjoy it and try to achieve something.

"We have two games against Kosovo in the playoff semifinal and if we get to the final we have Belarus or Georgia. It's two games where we can go and dream of getting there. I don't know what the feeling would be like because the country has never been in a European Championship or World Cup.”

He is hopeful of having a successful campaign for both club and country this season.

"To win a playoff, it would be amazing for the country and amazing for me. I have been around the first team for six or seven years. It would be perfect to get the country into Euro 2020 and get to the Premier League with Leeds both together. It is a big dream, but I hope this dream comes true."

Embed from Getty Images

Winger speaks on upcoming key fixtures, fan support

While the Whites are on course for automatic promotion to the top flight, Alioski is proceeding with caution: "it's nice, but we still need to keep working hard. We have won nothing yet. We have the points but there is still a long season ahead. We need to enjoy after a game when we win, but then our concentration needs to turn to the next game.

"We have a lot of games coming up over the next few weeks and it is an inportant period coming up over the festive season against Fulham, Preston and West Brom. We know it won't be easy, but the team is ready to do it. It's unbelievable! (the fan support). I've never seen this before. They support us absolutely everywhere and I want to say thank you to them."