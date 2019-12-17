Everton vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes aiming to break quarter-final curse at Goodison

Leicester City are set to battle Everton for a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes have already progressed past Newcastle United, Luton Town and Burton Albion on route to the last-eight and will be extremely keen to reach their first semi-final of any competition since 2000. As a matter of fact, the last time they managed that, they actually won the League Cup.

Meanwhile, Duncan Ferguson has enjoyed quite the impact at Goodison since taking over from Marco Silva. A win against the Foxes would continue his impressive stint and surely push his name even further into the conversation for the permanent manager’s post on Merseyside.

Key Battle

Whilst not necessarily direct competitors on the pitch, Jamie Vardy and Richarlison are more often than not the keys to their sides potentially winning a football match.

Both strikers have also found some brilliant form in recent weeks and will hope to continue that on Wednesday evening. Vardy’s goalscoring streak ended in the Foxes’ recent 1-1 draw with Norwich City on home soil but had previously found the net in each of his last nine matches. The former England forward has also netted in six out of his last seven games against Everton.

Elsewhere, Richarlison has also scored in four out of his last six Premier League games so will be keen to continue his hot streak against Leicester.

What happened last time?

It’s only been a few weeks since the dramatic previous meeting between the two sides at the King Power Stadium that saw Silva pushed to the brink of the sack.

Squaring off in the Premier League, Everton, who were struggling at the bottom of the table at the time, took a shock lead as Richarlison thundered in a great header. Predictably, it was Vardy who levelled matters as he tapped in a Kelechi Iheanacho cross at the back post.

The Nigerian had a great impact on the match and turned it on its head in the final few seconds as despite being flagged offside, coolly slotted in a winning goal, with VAR eventually having its intervention and awarding the strike.

Team News

The Toffees have an ever-growing injury list to contend with at the current time. Left-back Lucas Digne was withdrawn in the recent draw against Manchester United and is unlikely to play. Meanwhile, Gyfli Sigurdsson and Djibril Sidibe have both been suffering due to illness and will be assessed. Fabian Delph is also going to be subjected to a late fitness test.

The game is going to come too soon for long-term absentees Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Andre Gomes and Cuco Martina.

Rodgers only has midfielder Matty James missing for the match following his unfortunate luck with injuries. That means he has an otherwise fully-fit side to choose from but with the Foxes in pursuit of a UEFA Champions League place, there could be some rotation.

Predicted Line-Ups

Everton: Pickford; Baines, Mina, Keane, Coleman; Davies, Holgate, Bernard; Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Leicester City: Ward; Fuchs, Evans, Morgan; Justin; Choudhury, Praet, Maddison; Albrighton, Gray, Perez.

Managers’ Thoughts

Ferguson has acknowledged the tough test ahead of his side on Wednesday evening but has called for the Goodison crowd to push the Toffees to victory. Speaking ahead of the game, he said: “We need them and I am sure they will deliver. Leicester are a great team, very strong in the transition, and they're going to be a really tough test.

"It's going to be a big ask but we're at Goodison, we're at the fortress, and we need to make it a bear pit."

Brendan Rodgers meanwhile has reaffirmed his targets of lifting silverware in his time at the King Power Stadium.

The Northern-Irishman said: “We want to challenge for trophies.

"In the last couple of years, the team has just fallen short at the quarter-final stage, so we're looking to make the semi and go there and be ready to work for it.

"It's not easy because there are so many teams that want to do it as well, but for us, our mindset and mentality is to try to get into the semi-final. We need to put in a good performance to do that on Wednesday."