Brendan Rodgers looking to break Leicester curse by progressing to semi finals 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called for his side to go a step further as they look to progress to a semi final match for the first time in eight attempts.

The Foxes take on Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening and will be looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Norwich City previously.

The last time the East Midlands side made it to a semi final was the League Cup in 2000 that they won thanks to two Matt Elliot goals.

'It’s going to be a tough game for us'

The game, which is to be played at Goodison Park, represents a test for the side according to Rodgers, who spoke to LCFC TV.

He stated: “I think it’s going to be a tough game for us. I think we recognised that it was going to be a tough place for us to go in the draw.

“However, we look forward to it. We want to try and get through to the semi-finals.

He added: “In the last couple of years, the team has just fell short at the quarter-final stage, so we’re looking to make the semi and go there and be ready to work for it."

'We want to challenge for trophies'

Speaking further to LCFC TV, Rodgers affirmed that his side is looking to win silverware, the last of which came in the famous 15/16 Premier League season that the Foxes won despite being 5000/1 outsiders.

He stated: “We want to challenge for trophies.

“It’s not easy because there are so many teams that want to do it as well, but for us, our mindset and mentality is to try and get into the semi-final and we need to put in a good performance to do that on Wednesday.”