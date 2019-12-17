Opinion: Manchester United dealt a harsh reality check

Manchester United had the chance to really prove themselves this past weekend.

Going into Sunday afternoon’s contest versus Everton at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were in stellar form. They had beaten Tottenham Hotspur and former boss Jose Mourinho before winning the Manchester Derby, defeating their city rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

Other results were going in their favour as well. Chelsea had started dropping points, and their lead in the top-four race was diminishing on a weekly basis. After the Blues lost at home to AFC Bournemouth, the Red Devils knew that a win versus Everton would put them only two points away from a Champions League qualification spot.

The pressure was on, and United, frankly, bottled it.

Normal services resumed

They were flat from the opening whistle, unable to create much going forward. It was no surprise when they ultimately went down, as a corner flew past David De Gea and bounced off Victor Lindelof into the back of his own net.

That forced the Red Devils to push even further forward, and even though they didn’t manage much, the home side were able to equalise through substitute Mason Greenwood. It was an individual moment of brilliance from the 18-year-old, finding space before slotting home from the edge of the area.

It would not prove to be enough, however, as United were forced to settle for a draw.

Although not the most disappointing result on its own, the team's performance on the afternoon showed just how bleak the situation at Old Trafford still is.

One trick pony

The Red Devils cannot beat weaker teams. The only two sides in the bottom half of the league table that they have defeated so far this season are Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion. United have drawn against the likes of Aston Villa and Southampton while losing to Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and West Ham.

Those games show that United don’t know what to do when they can’t just hit teams on the counter-attack. When the opposition sits in deep and parks the bus, they usually do well.

The Red Devils cannot create on the ball, as there’s little creativity in the side, especially without Paul Pogba. No one makes clever runs into the area, and no one really has the ability to pick out that killer pass either. These players aren’t the most talented, but they aren’t being helped by their coach's gameplans either.

The blame for this issue mainly falls on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has continuously failed to adapt his tactics. Almost everyone had fallen for him when he started out as an interim caretaker, but things haven’t been the same since he became the permanent manager. The Norwegian couldn’t get the team into the top four last season, and it’s likely the same will happen this time out.

A large chunk of fanbase are calling for him to be fired, but it doesn’t seem like that will be happening anytime soon. The front office likes him, which means his leash is incredibly long. If he’s not been sacked already, then it will take a lot more going wrong before he is eventually let go.

It’s all well and good beating your rivals, but those big wins don’t matter if you never build on them.

Personnel problems

The one thing saving Solskjaer is that he’s dealing with a dreadful roster. There are holes all over the pitch for United, and that’s without any injuries.

Their most pressing need comes in the center of the park, as the team is in desperate need of an attacking midfielder. The Red Devils don’t have someone who can play in between the lines, which makes it harder for others to find space out on the field.

United could also really use another winger that brings a new dimension to the team. Daniel James has plenty of promise, but his tendency to just sprint down the sidelines makes it easy for defenders to deal with him.

Left-back is a position of worry as well. Luke Shaw is often out injured, and even when he’s on the field, he struggles. Brandon Williams has done well whenever called upon, but he’s still too young to be relied upon on a weekly basis at this level.

Some are holding out hope that the club will bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window, but there’s no real reason to believe that’s what will happen. The front office is reluctant to spend, especially in the winter when players usually cost more.

Supporters are dreaming of Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haland, but they should be expecting a signing like Mario Mandzukic instead.

The one saving grace is that there is plenty of time for things to change. With more than half of the season left to go, there’s still a chance United are able to fix the mess they are in and fight for the top four. If they can, then the long term plan to bring the Red Devils back to the top is on schedule.

If not, then the worst could still be yet to come.