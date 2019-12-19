Cardiff City vs Preston North End preview: Bluebirds kick off festive period against high-flying visitors

Preston North End take the next step in their bid for promotion on Saturday as they make the 532-mile round trip to South Wales to face Neil Harris' resolute Cardiff City side. A win for the away side would make it three on the bounce, while the Bluebirds will be looking to build upon their Lee Tomlin-inspired comeback in the 3-3 thriller at Elland Road last time out.

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Cardiff fans, who - now under their second manager of the season - have certainly seen their share of peaks and troughs. Derby day defeats saw the end of Neil Warnock's reign, and although the appointment of Harris didn't exactly ignite a wave of optimism, the ex-Millwall manager has overseen a highly respectable first six matches, consisting of three wins, two draws and a loss, including a seismic away victory at Nottingham Forest and a point in the aforementioned game against Leeds United.

Preston, meanwhile, can take great pride from a restorative couple of weeks that has fired them back into 3rd and, crucially, the playoff spots. Alex Neil's men had endured a turgid plummet in form, losing four on the spin from late November to early December.

The feel-good factor from the start of the season seems to have returned, and they remain arguably the Championship's biggest overachievers this season. Yet this stubborn Cardiff outfit have proven they can mix it with the best in this league, and despite lying nine places below their opponents, they are only seven points behind them. This is certainly no walk in the park for Preston.

Team news

For the home side, winger Junior Hoilett (hamstring) and centre-forward Gary Madine (back) are unlikely to feature in Saturday's midday fixture, with towering centre-half Aden Flint also a huge doubt having limped off during the first half against Leeds. "Aden is going to struggle [to play]", Harris told the club website. Captain Sean Morrison will serve the first of his three-match ban.

Preston right-backs Darnell Fisher and Joe Rafferty will both miss out on the Cardiff clash through suspension, while midfielder Daniel Johnson will be given as long as possible to prove his fitness having been sidelined since the home loss to West Bromwich Albion through injury. Centre-back Ben Davies is also said to not be too far off a return to the squad after another full week of training, although Louis Moult will definitely be absent with his long-term knee injury.

Embed from Getty Images

A man in form: Lee Tomlin

At 5'9 and a hefty 12 stone, Lee Tomlin is an unsuspecting footballer with an unusual build. His chunky frame is trademark, and despite being a hindrance in the past, it is very quickly turning him into a cult hero among the Cardiff fanbase this season.

Mystifying opposition defenders with deft flicks, technique, and acute touches, Tomlin is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. With four goals and five assists in 13 appearances, he is brimming with confidence, a trait perfectly epitomised in his outrageous mid-air, back-heeled assist for Robert Glatzel's equaliser at Leeds last week.

Embed from Getty Images

When given space to operate in between the opposition's defence and midfield, Tomlin has wreaked havoc, so minimising his room and time on the ball will be key to the success of Preston on Saturday. Holding midfielders Ben Pearson and Paul Gallagher will no-doubt have a key role to play in that.

Cardiff will look to frustrate Preston

Harris' mantra has long been one of substance over style, and, so far anyway, it has served its purpose in the Welsh capital. In his six games in charge, Cardiff's average possession percentage has been just 36.8%, with the Bluebirds frustrating the likes of Leeds, Forest and Stoke City by sticking ten men behind the ball and forming a deep, compact block.

It's not pretty, but it works. And it would be no surprise to see them deploy the same tactic again on Saturday. If Cardiff nick an early goal, it is most likely to be a case of attack vs defence, with the Bluebirds soaking up pressure from Preston.

They are, however, without their two star centre-halfs Morrison and Flint (the latter a doubt rather than a certainty to miss out), which could force them into committing more bodies forward in an attempt to conceal their shortcomings at the back. The absence of those two - at 6'4 and 6'5 respectively - could also instigate an aerial onslaught from Preston, particularly if target man Jayden Stockley gets the nod up front.

What the managers have said

Harris is not panicking over the injury crisis in central defence, however, insisting that it serves as the perfect opportunity for other members of the squad to step up and perform. He told the local media: "When you are short in certain positions [through injury], I always look at it as someone’s misfortune being another person’s gain.”

Curtis [Nelson] came on at the weekend, who I thought was outstanding, as he has been ever since I came in. You've also got Sol [Bamba], who's chomping to go. He wants to play and he has been getting fitter. We will see where his levels [fitness] are at over time, but more importantly he's got great experience and great leadership qualities."

Alex Neil has spoken of his admiration for Harris prior to Saturday's fixture, citing the way in which he has implemented his philosophy upon the Cardiff players. In an interview with the Preston North End website, he said:

"I think Neil has imprinted his own style on how they play. They have picked up some really good results as of late. I think they have only lost one in seven."

Embed from Getty Images

There are a lot of similarities [between the way Harris' Cardiff play and the way his Millwall side played]. As a coach you always have an imprinted style which you like to deploy, although you always have slight variations based on the players you have got."

He continued: "We have got more than 500 people coming down [to Cardiff], which is a great effort, considering it is so close to Christmas, an early kick-off and so far away ; so we certainly want to go down there play as well as we can and hopefully come back with the points."