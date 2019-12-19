Liverpool complete the signing of RB Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino for £7.25million

After weeks of speculation, Liverpool have finally announced the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino (南野 拓実) on a four-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2024 for a fee of £7.25million.

The 24-year-old Japanese international has been an integral part of Jesse Marsch’s team this season, raking up 9 goals and 11 assists in 22 appearances.

Minamino impressed in both games against the Reds this season and it was reported by the Liverpool Echo that members of Jürgen Klopp’s side came off the pitch pleading for his immediate purchase.

It seemed the Liverpool hierarchy was already a step ahead, having already shortlisted Salzburg’s main man as a potential signing some years ago while he was applying his trade at Cerezo Osaka in Japan.

Minamino will be the third player to come through the doors of Melwood having previously played for the Austrian champions and you could place your bets that it won’t be the last. Sadio Mane and Naby Keïta are both graduates of the RB Salzburg School of Football and if the new Liverpool man can follow in their footsteps, the small fee of £7.25million will undoubtedly be an absolute bargain.

It goes without saying that commercially the deal is perfect and will further increase Liverpool’s profile in Asia. The Reds already possess an enormous following on the continent and tend to spend most of their pre-season there every other year. After spending last summer in America, we could see the Reds jetting over to Asia in the summer of 2020.

Minamino could very well make his debut in the Merseyside Derby on the 5th January in the FA Cup 3rd round. It would be a fairy-tale start to his career for the Premier League leaders if he is able to replicate the performance of Virgil Van Dijk, who made his debut and scored against Everton to knock the Merseyside outfit out of the FA Cup in January of 2017.