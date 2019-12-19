Lys Mousset: "Chris Wilder has given me a lot of confidence"

Lys Mousset has said Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has given him a lot of confidence ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Frenchman, who signed from AFC Bournemouth in the summer for a fee of £10 million has been very well received by Blades fans with his goals helping them to seventh place going into the holiday season.

Wilder has had an impact

The 23-year old only managed to net three times for Bournemouth in a three year stint down on the south coast but has already surpassed his goal tally with the Blades; scoring five times in 14 appearances. It is another example of Wilder managing to get the best out of his players.

Mousset told the club's media: “Chris Wilder has given me a lot of confidence and a lot of chances to play, so it’s been really good.

“The manager is really, really good. We are all together and I love it here.”

Mousset's conditioning was not up to Wilder's standard going into the new season but after being given time he has been on fire, not only bringing goals but also assists. He provided all three in United's 3-0 win over Burnley.

“I have targets for myself but I’m always trying to do more. I wasn’t fit at the start of the season but now I’m ready to go and want to keep scoring.”

Mousset values partnership with McGoldrick

Sheffield United's most successful strike partnership this season has been Mousset and David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick is yet to get off the mark this season but his role is essential - they look a completely different team without him starting.

It was no coincidence that Sheffield United's seven-game unbeaten run came to an end when neither of them started against Newcastle United.

Mousset plays in a more advanced role whilst McGoldrick drops in to link the midfield and the attackers.

Mousset told the club's media: “It’s been really good, I am more up the pitch and he’s more in behind and he’s trying to make the play.

We really enjoy playing together”.