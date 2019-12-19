Women’s football join the Heads Up Campaign to raise additional awareness

Heads Up Campaign was launched by the FA and HRH The Duke of Cambridge to encourage more fans and players to feel comfortable discussing about and taking action to improve their mental health.

The Premier League and the EFL are already part of this cause, with the women’s professional game now following suit to strive in raising consciousness. However, more details will be revealed in due course as the support from The Barclays FA Women’s Super League, The FA Women’s Championship and The FA Women’s National League will be shown on the first weekend of February, 8th and 9th.

The FA’s Director of the Women’s Professional Game, Kelly Simmons stated:

“Over recent years, the women’s game has been home to inspirational and courageous role models who have spoken honestly and openly about their mental wellbeing, driving awareness and normalising the conversation about such an important topic. Although research identifies that males are less likely to tackle their mental health issues, this campaign is not exclusive with a male audience and we hope this association will provide females – as well as males – with a supportive platform to be open and honest about their mental wellbeing and seek action, if it is required.

“The women’s game has always united on important societal issues and we’re grateful to the clubs whose support on 8/9 February will help reach communities across the whole country.”

The Duke of Cambridge claimed the campaign will benefit everyone to talk about the matter and be able to support their friends and family through the difficult times.

“Heads up will show men that we all have mental health just like we have physical health.”

Immediate support

Although the aim is to spark conversation and support those in need, a text service has also been set up to make it easier for people.

Support is available by texting ‘HeadsUp’ to 85258 which will get the person connect to a trained crisis volunteer, who will chat by text. The service is accessible 24/7 and is free to text from most mobile networks.