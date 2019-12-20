Can Burnley kick on from their first win since late November?

Burnley have their final away journey before Christmas ahead of them and the Vitality Stadium has been a great place to visit in recent years. They will be looking for a more assured victory after their 1-0 win home win against Newcastle United last time out.

Sean Dyche has grabbed the win on their last two trips to Bournemouth and they'll face a Cherries side who only have two victories at home this season.

Eddie Howe has ended a run of five successive defeats after their 1-0 heroic win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Tactics

Burnley will most likely look to sit back and invite pressure from the Bournemouth attack.

Players like Dominic Solanke and Jefferson Lerma will be looking to penetrate the Clarets back four.

Bournemouth will be missing star man Harry Wilson as he returned to his parent club Liverpool so Jordon Ibe could feature.

Callum Wilson is a doubt alongside Josh King, which could make it a comfortable afternoon for Burnley.

Bournemouth play fast attacking football and even they will find it hard without their main strikers.

The solid defensive partnership of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee will be key to Burnley’s chances of a win.

Chris Wood has an Achilles problem so Ashley Barnes might play as a lone wolf against a backline that will be missing Nathan Ake.

Ashley Westwood misses out and that could be a real blow to the Clarets. Westwood has been pivotal in a midfield three with himself, Jack Cork and Jeff Hendrick.

Key Battles

Jordon Ibe v Charlie Taylor

Ibe is likely to get more game time now that Wilson has gone back to Merseyside. Ibe will be looking to impress when facing the former Leeds United defender Taylor who is just returning from injury. This will be an interesting battle to say the least.

Steve Cook v Ashley Barnes

Ake misses this game so Cook will have the tricky job of trying to keep out Barnes. Barnes is a nuisance to defenders and he loves to rough them up. This will be a real test for Cook over 90 minutes.

Dominic Solanke v James Tarkowski

Solanke has been very poor this season which makes you think that this will be an easy job for Tarkowski. Well who knows, Solanke could spring a surprise and score in this game which means that Tarkowski can’t be complacent and must remain on his toes.

Final Verdict?

This game will tight. Bournemouth are known for scoring a lot of goals and Burnley are known for keeping them out. It could be a four-goal thriller or a boring goalless draw. Who knows, but I think Burnley will just edge it here with a 1-0 win.