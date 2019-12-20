Opinion: Are Dyche or Howe ready to take a top Premier League job?

Burnley face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, and both Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe will be focused on preparing their teams for Saturday’s clash.

Dyche takes his men to the south coast looking to increase the gap between Howe’s Cherries and his Clarets, which currently sits at two points, with the visitors sat two places above 14th placed Bournemouth.

However, with the Premier League managerial merry-go-round in full swing, should these two managers be preparing to face each other in the top six instead?

Longest reigning managers in the league

Howe and Dyche were both appointed to their respective clubs just 18 days apart from each other, meaning Howe is currently the longest-reigning manager in the Premier League, reigning for 7 years and 69 days at the time of writing.

Both managers have had spells in the Championship during that time, but have built two consistently solid, top division squads that compete with the best of the best on any given day.

They know what it takes to succeed in the Premier League as well, with Dyche notably leading Burnley into the Europa League by finishing seventh in the 2017-18 season.

Staying in a job in football is getting increasingly difficult, as shown by the 28 managerial casualties in all of English Football this season.

For Dyche and Howe, who are only behind Wycombe Wanderers chief Gareth Ainsworth in the whole of the English professional game, they have never come under fire for their performances due to the work they have put in at their clubs.

The offers must have come for both managers when certain vacancies appear, yet both have remained loyal to their employers, which is quite an attractive trait to potential future clubs.

They have both succeeded on tiny budgets

It is no secret that Burnley and Bournemouth do not have the most money at their disposal.

In recent transfer windows, Bournemouth have started to spend the money, but it’s still not enough, whereas Burnley are still having to sell to fund their shopping sprees.

According to transfermarkt.co.uk, the Cherries had a net spend of just £20million this summer, with the same website reporting Burnley only had a net spend of £500,000.

The sale of Tom Heaton to Aston Villa allowed Dyche to bring in Jay Rodriguez, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Erik Pieters.

To be able to turn one player into three is somewhat shrewd business from Dyche and his higher-ups, with Bournemouth also being able to conduct some impresssive business of their own.

Arnaud Danjuma, Phillip Billing, Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey were all new additions to the Cherries squad in the summer at the expense of Tyrone Mings, also to Villa, and Lys Mousset.

Depth of squads at the lower end of the table is key, and both managers bolstered their backup selection as well as adding quality to the starting 11.

Keeping tiny Bournemouth in the Premier League with the money available was good enough, yet they are currently in their fifth season.

Dyche has taken a small Burnley squad and guided them to impressive performances in the league, including the seventh place campaign, and the season after where everyone predicted the drop for the Clarets, they stayed in the division.

However, would they have success in the top six?

Really and truthfully, until either man is given the chance, we are not going to know how they would do at a club of significant stature.

Eddie Howe is always a name that is thrown around when clubs who should be at the top end of the table are looking for someone new at the helm, with Everton most recently being linked.

Howe plays the style of football the top teams look to play: keeping the ball on the floor and playing through the lines, trying to break teams down the right way.

Dyche, however, is much more traditional.

He is a big fan of the now out-of-fashion 4-4-2 formation, with his team being renowned for their ability to go long with success and their defensive solidity over the past few seasons.

The styles of play between the two managers are contrasting and their match-up on Saturday will be intriguing.

It is fair to say that potentially the primary reason that Dyche hasn’t be courted by one of the top six is his desired style of play.

While his teams are defensively sound, they don’t tend to score a lot of goals, which is why Howe is the one that the bigger teams target more.

This weekend might show us who the better manager is, which could be an indicator as to which of these long-stayers will be moving on first.