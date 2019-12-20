Roy Hodgson provides injury update ahead of trip to Newcastle United

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he hopes to have left-back Patrick van Aanholt available for their forthcoming fixture against Newcastle United.

Speaking to the official Crsytal Palace website ahead of the game, the 72-year-old said: "Patrick van Aanholt has started training with us again, so that's very positive.

"We will see if he can play tomorrow. But if he can that will be a major boost because that's been a problem position for us in the time he has been out."

Not all good news on injury front

However, Palace are still suffering on the injury front. After return from injury against Brighton & Hove Albion, it appears that Scott Dann has suffered a further setback.

"We suffered a setback in training this morning with Scott Dann going for a scan this afternoon," said the Palace manager.

However, the severity of the injury is unknown with Hodgson saying: "It might just be a little scare that you sometimes get in training sessions."

As a result, it leaves the Eagles with just one available centre-back in James Tomkins, as Martin Kelly is currently deputising at right-back in place of Joel Ward.

Time to give youth a Chance

In the midst of their injury crisis, the Palace manager may opt to give his younger players a chance in their forthcoming coming game against Newcastle.

Academy product Sam Woods is one youngster who is vying for a place in the first-team. The 21-year-old was on the bench for the first time this season against Brighton, and made his full debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. However, it is likely that Hodgson will pick Cheikhou Kouyate at centre-back over Woods.

Meanwhile, should Van Aanholt not be fit, then it is likely that Tyrick Mitchell will earn his first start for Palace. Mitchell, like Woods, is highly-rated at Selhurst Park but has seen opportunities limited.