Norwich City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Wolves looking to return to winning ways

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City shows appreciation to the fans following the Premier League match between Leicester City and Norwich City at The King Power Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Despite sitting in the relegation zone, Norwich City earned an impressive draw away to Leicester City last weekend. However, the Canaries face another difficult battle against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side - who suffered their first defeat in 11 games on Sunday.

Norwich should be a buoyant side after earning a well-needed point at the King Power Stadium, but still find themselves three points from safety going into Christmas.

Despite advancing to the knockout stages in the Europa League, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be deflated after conceding a late winner to Tottenham Hotspur, but they will be driven to return to winning ways which could see them jump back up into 5th.

Form

Barring a huge swing in goal difference this weekend, the Canaries will enter Christmas in the bottom three.

Daniel Farke's side weaknesses come at the back, with the defence conceding on average over two goals per game.

However, they have shown they can hold their own against the bigger sides, including a win over Manchester City earlier in the season as well as picking up points away to Arsenal and Leicester.

With the group stages of the Europa League coming to an end, Nuno's side will be fresh from last week's defeat after having a week-long rest.

The loss to fellow European contenders Tottenham will still be tough to take for Wolves after they were arguably the better side.

Nuno will be confident his team can bounce back however and have the perfect opportunity to do so against a leaky defence.

Ones to Watch

Norwich - Teemu Pukki

The Finnish striker has been back to his usual self recently, scoring three goals in his last four games after previously going eight without scoring.

Pukki was an injury doubt going into this game with a toe injury, but Farke has confirmed he will be fit to play over the usual busy Christmas period.

The 29-year-old's performance will be vital for the Canaries against a Wolves defence that teams have often found difficult to break down.

Wolves - Raul Jimenez

Norwich's issues in defence are a clear weakness which Wolves will be looking to exploit this weekend.

Jimenez has been in fantastic form so far this season, bagging himself six goals. The Mexican is more than just a goalscorer and has also provided five assists, with three of them coming in the last four games.

With Adama Traore and Diogo Jota either side of him, Jimenez will be looking to continue his good run of form and could be the difference between either side.

Team News

Norwich captain Ben Godfrey will be out for two months with a knee injury suffered in the 1-1 draw against Leicester.

The England U21 international will not need an operation but has suffered a ligament tear and was spotted in a leg brace.

Godfrey could be replaced in defence by Grant Hanley, but it's likely Farke will avoid rushing Hanley back into the team as the Scotsman has not played since he required groin surgery back in October.

Wolves have no new injury concerns as Adama Traore recovered well following a dislocated shoulder last weekend.