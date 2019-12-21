Liverpool vs Flamengo: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2019
Image: Getty Images/Etuso Hara

Flamengo Team News
Liverpool Team News
Van Dijk starts and Wijnaldum makes the bench. Host of youngsters make the squad as well, including Harvey Elliott.
What Jorge Jesus had to say...
Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus was full of praise for the Reds in his pre-match press conference, saying: "Jurgen Klopp has been with the team for many years and has accomplished a lot with them, not only in the English league. They won the European Champions League. So, Liverpool have left their mark in world football.

"We won the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores, so there are great similarities between Liverpool and Flamengo in terms of their international presence."

 

Reds targeting glory
Speaking to the press on Friday, Klopp said: "We are here and we - my team - want to win the competition, even when we know it is very difficult because the other team is really, really good, but that's how it is with the big competitions.

"We cannot make the competition bigger for Europe as it is maybe, but for us it is the most important in the moment because we are here, it is the only game we have to play tomorrow, so let's try everything."

38 years in the making
A more familiar Liverpool team
Key players are expected to take to the field in tonight's game, after Klopp named a rather unusual side on Wednesday.

Jordan Henderson filled in at centre-half in the absence of  an ill Van Dijk, but the Dutchman is expected to return to action this evening.

Wijnaldum limped off injured in their league victory over Watford last weekend, though he still travelled with the squad to Qatar this week.

Klopp provided an update in Friday's press conference: “Virg was part of training today, Gini had a session today. We will see how it will look at the end.”

Flamengo will be tough to beat
The Brazilian side enjoyed a fantastic year winning the Brasileirão, 16 points clear of second-placed Santos FC.

Jorge Jesus took charge in June of this year, bringing a European style of play to the side having previously managed in Portugal, including Benfica. 

Previous meetings
Given the two sides play in completely different continents, it's no surprise they've only faced each other once before.

They met in the 1981 Intercontinental Cup, contested just over 38 years ago in Tokyo.

A star-studded Liverpool side consisting of names like Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ray Kennedy and Alan Hansen fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hand's of tonight's opponents. 

A competition Liverpool are yet to win
The Reds have taken part in the FIFA Club World Cup once before following their Champions League triumph in 2005.

They faced São Paulo in the final but fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Manchester United remain the only English club to have won the competition, but that could change should Jurgen Klopp's side emerge victorious in Qatar.

Route to the final
Liverpool qualified for the competition after winning the UEFA Champions League earlier this year. The Reds entered at the semi-final stage and overcame Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday to secure their spot in tonight's final.

Flamengo qualified for this year's tournament after beating River Plate in the The 2019 Copa Libertadores Final last month. The Brazilian outfit faced Al-Hilal in the semi-final on Tuesday night and came from behind to win 3-1.

Kick off time
The Club World Cup Final is set to be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 GMT.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this FIFA Club World Cup final clash between Liverpool and Flamengo.
VAVEL Logo