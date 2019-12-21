Millwall 1-2 Barnsley: Lions unbeaten run ended by Tykes

Barnsley ended Millwall's seven game unbeaten streak with a smash and grab winner at The Den.

Team News

Millwall boss Gary Rowett made two changes to the side that won 1-0 at Derby County last Saturday. Shane Ferguson and Jiri Skalak came in for Murray Wallace and Alex Pearce in what looked like a 4-2-3-1 formation. Meanwhile, there was one change for the visitors.

Story of the game

Tom Bradshaw went closest for Millwall in the first half. His bullet header from Shane Ferguson's cross just dropping wide of the post.

After a half dominated by the hosts, Barnsley took the lead. Conor Chaplin, who scored a hat-rick last weekend against QPR, brilliantly lofted Jacob Brown's cross over Bartosz Bialkowski who was left helpless.

Former Tyke Bradshaw, should have equalised in the second half, but his shot from around eight yards out was over the bar.

Rowett introduced both Aiden O'Brien and Matt Smith in the second half to try and force a Millwall equaliser.

That equaliser came with five minutes to go. O'Brien scrambled home after Jake Cooper had headed the ball back into the danger area.

Barnsley found a late winner through Schmidt as he glanced home a cross into the far corner sending the away fans into delirium.

Takeaways

Cutting edge becoming a problem for Gary Rowett.

Millwall created several opportunities in the opening 45 minutes but failed to failed to test Barnsley stopper Samuel Radlinger. The closet they came to opening the scoring was a bullet header from Bradshaw. It was turning out not to be the strikers day as he then went on to miss from eight yards out in the second half.

Unbeaten run comes to an end

The Lions were unbeaten in their previous seven before this but defeat here see's that run end and Millwall miss the chance to keep the pressure on the teams above them in the race for the top six.