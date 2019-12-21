Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Sheffield United: McBurnie goal sends Blades to fifth

Sheffield United maintained their perfect away record with a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. Oli McBurnie scored what proved to be the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute as the Blades climb to fifth in the Premier League while the Seagulls sit in 13th.

McBurnie strike sends Blades to another big away win

Chris Wilder's men came into the game seeking to match Burnley's league of nine games unbeaten on the road by a promoted side to start the season and they thought they had done so in the eighth minute, a victim of VAR.

John Egan's eighth-minute effort ruled to have been played in with his hand after Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan swung and missed with his punch from Luke Freeman's looping corner kick, the hosts with a temporary letoff.

In the 23rd minute, McBurnie played Dean Henderson's long ball from his own penalty area, Brighton defender Adam Webster was unsure on the clearance and the former Swansea City man capitalized as he played Webster's meek header, charged down the right side and fired in off the right post, Ryan helpless as the visitors took the lead.

Brighton thought they had leveled, but VAR showed Martin Montoya was offside as he played Henderson's parry from an Aaron Mooy blistering effort. The Spaniard then turned in Neal Maupay, who beat Henderson only to see the goal disallowed.

Sheffield United should put the game to bed shortly after halftime as Webster again was caught out, David McGoldrick beating him to the ball. The forward rounded Ryan and tapped into the net to what appeared to be his maiden goal in the Premier League, but he found the wrong side of the post.

VAR was at the ready to rule out a third goal in the game. Egan flicked on from a free kick, Jack O'Connell not far behind to tuck in, but he came a moment too soon and the offside was confirmed. The hosts pressed in the final 25 minutes, but couldn't find a way through the Sheffield United defenses.