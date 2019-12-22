Solskjaer: I can't put my finger on what's wrong at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he ‘can’t put his finger on’ why Manchester United continue to drop points to sides below them in the Premier League.

The Reds have won just one of their last 17 games in the league in which they’ve had more possession than their opponents. A 2-0 loss to Watford was yet another example of United’s inability to break down sides and finish their chances.

United lose to bottom-placed Watford

A complete blunder from goalkeeper David de Gea allowed Watford to go in front and three minutes later, Troy Deeney converted a penalty. United came back in part as Paul Pogba arrived on the pitch but they were woeful for the most part.

Solskjaer insisted that the loss was “not about the amount of possession.”

“It’s about quality. The first goal is a freak goal; a mistake. The second goal is another bad mistake, making that tackle,” Solskjaer told reporters, including VAVEL UK, after the game

“There are many different reasons for the outcome of a game of football. You create chances, you don’t score goals.

“We created loads of chances towards the end but that was only after they were 2-0 up.

Solskjaer demands more urgency from United

“We’ve got to start with more urgency. We’ve got to play better.

“There’s no excuses. We prepared well. There’s nothing I can put my finger on.”

Solskjaer’s United side arrived late after their coach was caught in traffic. He mentioned that as a potential problem but insisted it didn’t have an impact on the result.

“You can’t blame an incident in the traffic because we were a little bit late. Does that little thing affect us? I don’t think so. An hour here [before kick-off] should be enough.”

United now prepare for a Boxing Day home clash against Newcastle United, another side that the Reds have dropped points again this season already. Paul Pogba made his return off the bench against Watford and may be ready to start at Old Trafford.