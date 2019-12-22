Oli McBurnie: "It was a throughly pleasing result"

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has said yesterdays 1-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion was a "throughly pleasing result".

The Blades have now won three games in a row and still are unbeaten away from home this season.

McBurnie's first half strike was the difference between the two sides when the Scottish International capatalised on hesitation in the Brighton defence and finished smartly past Matt Ryan.

Mcburnie repays Wilder's faith

Chris Wilder opted to start Mcburnie along side David McGoldrick instead of Lys Mousset who has been a regular starter recently for the South Yorkshire side.

Mcburnie told the clubs media: "It's always a nice feeling when the ball goes in the back of the net, especially when the gaffer's trusted me with a start and it's nice to repay him."

Brighton had control of the ball for long periods of the game, especially in the second half but failed to carve out many clear cut chances.

"They are a real good team, we knew they were gonna have a lot of the ball and sometimes it was just about sitting back and making sure we were solid in our shape and not letting them play through us," McBurnie told the clubs media.

"The boys were throughly professional and disciplined when it came to that.

"It was a tough game but we knew when we did get the ball we would have to make use of it and we did at times and we didn't at times, like I say it's a throughly pleasing win".

Mcburnie has adjusted to Wilder's style

Record signing Mcburnie joined from Championship side Swansea in the summer for £20 million. He has admitted he had a slow start to his Sheffield United career but feels like he has adjusted well now.

Now he has three goals to his name this season he has now ready to kick on in the second half of the season.

"I feel a lot stronger, I feel a lot better, I'm more used to the training at the club and it does take a bit of adjusting and I feel I have adjusted.

Recently when I've been coming off the bench, I feel a lot more confident; the Gaffer has picked up on that and told me how well I've trained and that's why I've played today."

Blades look ahead

Sheffield United host bottom side Watford on boxing day before a very tricky set of fixtures going into the New Year.

The Blades then travel to English Champions Manchester City before heading to Anfield to take on recently crowned World Champions Liverpool back to back.

Mcburnie told the clubs media: "We are full of confidence, we go into them games with nothing to lose almost.

When we played Liverpool at home we made it difficult for them, we probably should of got something out of that game."