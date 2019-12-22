Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley: Last-gasp winner for Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez was the hero for Burnley as his 89th-minute goal handed them the win in heavy rainfall down on the South Coast at the Vitality Stadium.

Story of the match

There were very few chances to speak of in a first half littered with stoppages in the Bournemouth rain.

There were two shots in the first half and they came within six minutes of one another. The first saw Jefferson Lerma send a speculative effort well over the crossbar in the 17th minute before Ashley Barnes had a shot from the top of the area which was deflected behind for a corner.

In the 36th minute, the game was getting rougher with James Tarkowski sending Ryan Fraser to the floor with a robust tackle, giving the forward a bloody nose. There was anger from Ashley Westwood who hounded referee Martin Atkinson to plead Tarkowski's case, to which Simon Francis took exception, but a small confrontation was soon defused.

The second half was very much like the first - a lot of stoppages and plenty of yellow cards - and though Bournemouth improved in attack , it didn't affect the end result.

Burnley, who looked under-par for a large majority of the game, snatched a winner through Rodriguez.

Key takeaways

Super-sub Rodriguez

Rodriguez came on for Barnes in the 75th minute and made a huge impact before the final whistle.

Burnley struggled to create any chances with Westwood and Jeff Hendrick failing to penetrate the Cherries backline. That is until the 89th minute where the whole game flipped on its head.

Westwood had one moment of brilliance with a lovely clipped ball to Rodriguez who bundled the ball home to secure all three points for Burnley after the goal was initially reviewed by VAR for handball.

The Cherries missed their shooting boots?

Bournemouth didn't have a single shot on target in this game which is rare for a team who play fast-flowing attacking football.

They missed Callum Wilson and Harry Wilson who usually get the team going. However, they still had Fraser, Josh King, Lerma and Lewis Cook who are more than capable of creating chances throughout 90 mins.

Burnley stopped their midfield from playing and most of the chances for Bournemouth were from outside the box but they still had enough quality to more than test Nick Pope in the Burnley net.

The Clarets weren't very good but the Cherries managed to be worse and they will be looking to improve their form fast.

What next?

Bournemouth will be at home on Boxing Day as they host Arsenal in what will be the first game in charge for Mikel Arteta. In a peculiar turn of events, Burnley will travel to Everton on the same day as Bournemouth with Carlo Ancelotti making his Goodison Park debut.