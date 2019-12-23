Opinion: Leicester’s links to Merih Demiral and Daniele Rugani indicate excellent future planning

Leicester City have been linked with potential January moves for Juventus defensive pairing Merih Demiral and Daniele Rugani.

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, the Foxes are weighing up a January transfer for either one of the Juventus centre-backs, with their move for the latter reportedly set to be more ‘likely’.

Bringing in either the Turkish or Italian international would signal a statement of intent from Brendan Rodgers’ title challengers and highlight their excellent planning for the future.

Age is just a number – or is it?

At just 21 and 25 years of age respectively, Demiral and Rugani represent youthful options should they arrive at the King Power Stadium. Whilst already one of the most youthful squads in the entire Premier League, their arrivals would significantly reduce the average age of the centre-backs currently at the club.

Club captain Wes Morgan is currently 35 years old and looks unlikely to play beyond the end of the 2019/20 season when his contract is set to expire. Meanwhile, Jonny Evans, whilst having been one of the most consistent performers for the Foxes this season, is also on the wrong side of 30.

More youthful options alongside the excellent Caglar Soyuncu would potentially be beneficial, then, both now and of course in future campaigns.

Strength in depth

Should the Foxes continue their unlikely challenge of a second Premier League title this season, it is extremely likely that they will need more options at the back. Any injuries during a fixture-packed January would be a significant blow to Rodgers.

Bringing in either Rugani or Demiral would give them vital options in defence to juggle a title challenge, whilst they also look to progress to the League Cup final.

The two would give the team excellent support at centre-back alongside Morgan, whilst it would also allow the out-of-favour Filip Benkovic to depart on a much-needed loan deal.

Champions League experience

On that topic, Leicester’s fixture congestion could be even more considerable next season should they secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League and that’s where Rugani’s experience could come in handy.

The former Empoli man has accumulated 11 appearances in Europe’s premier competition throughout his career, potentially bringing yet more vital knowhow to a squad that has plenty of options in that respect.

Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel are remaining from the squad that reached the quarter-finals in 2016/17, whilst the likes of Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet and Jonny Evans also have plenty of experience in Europe. The more of that the Foxes have, the better.

Affordable

One aspect that will trouble the hierarchy at the King Power Stadium is if the two deals are actually achievable. According to the reports from CalcioMercato, Rugani is more ‘likely’ to move to the East Midlands having only made three appearances in all competitions and Juventus apparently happy to see him depart. Demiral has also only made four, albeit having started the last two Serie A games, and could too decide to leave Turin.

If the two players are searching for more first team football, then it could well be a smart move to join Brendan Rodgers’ men.