George Baldock: "It's been a great start to the season"

George Baldock has said Sheffield United have had a "great start to the season" ahead of their match against Watford on Thursday.

The Blades, who earned promotion from the Championship last season are currently sat in fifth place whilst the visitors Watford are at the bottom of the table.

Chris Wilder's side are the highest a newly promoted side has been in the table at Christmas in 19 years.

Blades are fearless

Sheffield United have won their last three games, keeping clean sheets in the last two and have the joint best defensive record in the league with seven clean sheets.

The South Yorkshire side were tipped by many to go straight back down but have surpassed expectations.

Baldock told the clubs media: “It’s been a great start to the season. We’ve exceeded quite a few expectations.

"We’ve got the attitude of ‘why not?’

"Why can’t we go there and give it our all. We go in to every game full of confidence and see where it takes us.”

One of the the main reasons for Sheffield United's success is the continuity from the squad that earned them promotion. Many players at the core of the team were with at the club since Wilder took over when they were in League 1.

However Baldock, who joined when United were in the Championship believe there is more to come from this squad.

“The fans since I’ve stepped through the door have been unbelievable. There’s a real togetherness," He told the clubs media.

"It’s a really tight knit squad and collective effort.

With the gaffer, with this set of lads, with the fans behind us who knows where it can take us.”

Baldock praises McGoldrick

David McGoldrick has been one of the best players at Sheffield United since he joined in the summer of 2018, with his link up play between the midfield and attack proving vital. He picked up the player of the year award last season has made the step up to the Premier League successfully.

He is yet to get off the mark this season despite having a number of chances to do so.

However Baldock has acknowledged the role McGoldrick has played so far this season.

He told the clubs media: “We all want Didzy to score obviously but if you look at his performances he’s been unbelievable.

He’s a special player. When he plays well we play well. He’s such a vital part of our team.”