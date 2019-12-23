Chris Wilder: "We're looking at a really difficult task"

Chris Wilder has said Sheffield United are "looking at a really difficult task" on Boxing Day when his side host Watford.

Watford are currently sat bottom of the Premier League but are new guidance with Nigel Pearson. His side will be travelling to South Yorkshire on the back of a 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Sheffield United are sat in fifth place in the Premier League after three consecutive wins and are hoping to keep that run going.

Wilder acknowledges Watford quality

Watford have picked up three points in Pearson's first two games and will be in good spirits after dispatching a poor Manchester United side at the weekend.

“They’ve got a lot of good players. We’re looking at a really difficult task," Wilder told the clubs media.

"I thought they were quite unfortunate at Liverpool and got their just rewards for a positive performance against Man United.”

The reverse fixture at Vicarage ended 0-0 with both teams putting in a sub-par performance, with very few chances being created by either team in the 90 minutes.

Wilder praises McBurnie

Last time out Sheffield United beat Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to a first half strike by Oli Mcburnie.

The Scottish international, who was handed a rare start by Wilder in place of Lys Mousset was happy to repay Wilder's trust in him by scoring the winner.

Wilder has praised the determination showed by McBurnie, he told the clubs media:

“Oli’s goal Saturday was a great goal.

"His aggression, his desire, two or three great touches and a fabulous finish."

No complaints of fixture congestion

The Christmas period is always hectic for football clubs with many games being pack in a short period of time. It can cause squads to be strained and cause managers frustration.

However, Wilder is remaining positive,

“The schedule’s similar to previous Christmas’. There’s no easy part but it certainly gets ramped up over Christmas," He told the clubs media.

"It’s a great game for us back in the Premier League for the first time on Boxing Day and delighted to be at home."

Injury Update

There are no new injuries to report for Sheffield United, the only team news is that John Fleck is available for selection again after serving his suspension.

Wilder told the clubs media: “There are no fresh injury concerns. We’re really healthy. Players have come through a tough afternoon against Brighton.”