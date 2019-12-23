Pearson: "We've got to try and build"

The wait spanned no fewer than 264 days, but now it is finally over. Watford secured victory at Vicarage Road for the first time in over eight months on Sunday, and they did it in style against Manchester United, beating the Red Devils for just the second time in the Premier League.

Following a nervy first half, the Hornets dashed out of the blocks for the second and found themselves two goals to the good within 10 minutes. First, record signing Ismaïla Sarr scored with the help of a blunder from goalkeeper David De Gea, before the Senegalese forward won a penalty which was dispatched by skipper Troy Deeney.

Having born scant fruits for its hosts in recent times, the stadium was rocking for the home debut of head coach Nigel Pearson, and the 56-year old says the boisterous atmosphere came to embody the unity which he believes will be crucial in their bid to beat the drop.

“I felt it was going to be a really important day for us as a football club if we could achieve a win," Pearson said. "I’m really delighted for the players and the fans in particular. It’s been a difficult experience so far this season, not to have won at home, so to register a win at home in the fashion that we have, and the atmosphere was brilliant — we’ve got to try and build on that.”

Upward trajectory

This victory has been a long time coming for Watford. Even throughout their poor patches of form under former bosses Javi Gracia and Quique Sánchez Flores, misfortune played a part in their downfall. The interim period of Hayden Mullins at the helm was a constructive one, and the impact of Pearson has been apparent from the very start.

Reports suggested the squad were keen to work under a British head coach with experience in top flight relegation battles. The 56-year old fits the mould perfectly having overseen Leicester City's 'Great Escape' in 2015. His task now is to repeat that feat, and his first two games in charge indicate he might just be capable.

Lest it be forgotten, the depressing inevitability of the defeat to Liverpool earlier in the month did not overshadow the relative promise of the display. Watford arguably had the better of the chances against the league leaders and were largely resilient in defence, only undone by a couple of strokes of technical mastery from Mohamed Salah.

Pearson feels it was crucial to continue the ascendency, and it all started with ensuring no effort was left wanting on the pitch.

“It was important after last week’s performance that we tried to emulate the positive aspects of that performance. We talked a lot in the week about having a positive intent. When you play the stellar teams in the Premier League it’s going to be important to function well as a team. I thought we were organised and disciplined, I didn’t think we played quite as well as last week, but the work ethic of the team was exceptional.”

Looking forward

While the result was a significant cause of encouragement, Watford's predicament remains bleak: still bottom of the table, still six points adrift of the safety of midtable. Only by amassing more points over the remainder of the hectic winter schedule will the Hornets be able to evade the ever more menacing threat of relegation.

Keeping pace with the teams around them is a crucial objective — defeat against United would have seen them lose ground on 17th-placed Southampton — while a sequence of somewhat winnable games over the coming weeks presents an opportunity for the deficit to be balanced out.

But for Pearson the only aim in the here and now is for the effort and application in the camp to persist in the hope that positive results will continue to follow.

“It was going to be important for our players to experience the reward for working hard, and in the context of our season it was a very important result to stay within reach of other teams. It’s the start for us, it’s not something to go overboard about but it was also really important to get the result.”

Staying in the Premier League is a slog, and it's something Pearson perhaps knows as well as anyone else. He's holding himself accountable for the fortunes of this season, and is devoted to amending the predicament as swiftly and smoothly as possible.

“I, like the players need to play my part in trying to get us out of the situation we’re in, and we need to work together on this," he said. "We’ve got an awful lot of hard work to do to find solutions to the situation we’re in. What I would say is the application of everybody so far has been very encouraging and very positive.”