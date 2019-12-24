Lewis Dunk expects positive Brighton reaction ahead of Tottenham clash

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk expects the Seagulls to respond positively after their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United over the weekend as they prepare to play Tottenham Hotspur.

The Seagulls sit in 13th after 18 games and a trip to London kicks off a busy holiday fixture list that sees the club play four games in the next nine days as they look to complete the double against Spurs.

The challenging festive period

Dunk began by saying "Sheffield United was obviously disappointing. They had a game plan and were tough to break down, and we didn't perform well enough, but the good thing about this time of year is that there's always another game quickly to try and put things right.

"We have to react positively to Saturday. This season I think our away performances have been better than our home ones, and we have to keep that going. We beat Spurs 3-0 and we have since won at Arsenal, so we've proved we can beat the big clubs. Let's hope we do it again on Thursday."

After facing Tottenham, Brighton return home to face AFC Bournemouth with 48 hours separating the matches, highlighting the challenge ahead, but the Seagulls skipper is confident the club can handle it.

"As players, we enioy this time of year", he said. "Obviously, you can't enjoy Christmas as much as everyone else, but the games come thick and fast and as players, that's what we like."

Dunk praised manager Graham Potter, stating he "has been excellent. He has put his stamp on the team and wants every individual to improve. The way he wants us to play means we are going to make mistakes as individuals and a team, but he tells us not to worry about that and just concentrate on the next ball. I am learning from him every day because he has such great ideas about the game."