Are Burnley the most frustrating team to play against?

Burnley has the most clean sheets this season (seven) joint with Sheffield United and Leicester City.

They are a team who fight and work for every ball that there is to win and you have to be willing to fight back to stand any chance of scoring a goal let alone beating Burnley.

What do other teams think?

Just after the beginning of the season, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho stated that The Reds had to work extra hard if they were to get three points from the Clarets back in August.

Quoted from Liverpool's Official Website, Fabinho said: "Burnley are one of the most frustrating teams to play against. "You may win against such teams but you have to fight, sweat and really give your all. It’s a team that makes things very difficult. Everyone knows that Burnley is a tough game, especially away from home.

"They’ll be confident and have a player who’ll be full of confidence – [Ashley] Barnes, who has scored a lot of goals.

"We know their style of play, a quality team who play to their strengths with the ball and in the air. We know how difficult it is to play, we know the quality we’re up against and we’ll try and neutralise their threat and be the stronger team."

What does the Burnley defence think?

Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski said that teams don't always like the way they play describing them as 'Boring, boring Burnley.'

Those were the jeers from the Bournemouth crowd in Burnley's previous fixture but it didn't bother them one bit.

Quoted from The Daily Mail, Tarkowski said: 'People don't always appreciate the way we play. 'We know what we are. We utilise our assets and cause problems against every team. On days like this, I think hard work is often the best way.'

Barnes' Presence

The former Brighton forward has made a massive impact on Burnley ever since they returned to the top flight in 2016.

According to the Official Premier League website, Barnes has scored 38 league goals in 152 appearances. In that time, Burnley have picked up 45 wins with Barnes on the field.

It's fair to say that without Barnes, the Clarets find it harder to beat their opposition. He also works hard upfront making 102 tackles which backs up the point that he is a real nightmare for any defender that has to stop him from finding the back of the net.

Final Verdict?

With the most clean sheets, it is clear that Burnley are the hardest team to score against. There is no doubt that Sean Dyche is the right man for that club going forward and they will be an established Premier League club under his reign.

Burnley are the hardest team to play against. They make it so hard for you to play football and they will likely turn the game into a battle. So be wary because Burnley will not go down without a fight and you will have to work like dogs if you want to beat this team.