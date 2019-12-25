Alex Neil looking forward to tactical battle with Leeds United in top six clash

Preston North End manager Alex Neil will look to get the better of his opposite number in Marcelo Bielsa as the Lilywhites prepare to face Leeds United in a massive top-five battle.

Preston sit in fifth place on 38 points after 0-0 draw against Cardiff City on Saturday while Leeds are in second with 47 points, their last match a 2-1 defeat away to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Lilywhites manager hopes side can do better than last visit to Elland Road

Neil recalled the match from earlier this season in which Leeds grabbed a late equalizer when the two sides met at Deepdale. He admitted the visitors were the better side in their first meeting.

"The last time we were there, last year, we were poor and we really struggled", he said. "They beat us comfortably and it is one of the most difficult venues in the league to go to. The fans really get behind them, the atmosphere is excellent and their team is a really good team."

The Preston gaffer admitted "we know it is going to be a tough game", but also stated "like we showed at home, we can certainly get results and we can cause them a few problems. There are two things in any game - how you try and stop the opposition and how you try and build yourself."

Neil talks tactics and performances against top sides this season

Neil explained that in the earlier matchup, his side "focused on how we were going to stop them more than how we were going to build and any good coach, where a dilemma comes up in a game and you don't maybe find a solution within the game, it is certainly something you look back on and come up with an alternative."

While he has no doubt Preston "will be prepared for that", Neil concedes "it is going to be a tough game. They are a good team, but as we have shown against the top teams, we only lost to West Brom with a poor decision at the end, we beat Fulham and drew with Leeds and could have won that one as well."

Preston to adjust without services of Johnson

The visitors will be without Daniel Johnson, ruled out again, but Neil is hopeful holding midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Ben Pearson will feature prominently. "DJ is a big blow for us in this one", the manager said. What you need with Leeds is three things - you need tactical awareness, you need legs and the ability to take the ball.

"You need to handle it under pressure and shift it, because they will go man for man all over the pitch. You need to be able to do all three things and DJ is one of the players who gives us all of that, so it is a big, big blow that he is missing for this one for us.

"Both teams play through their No. 6, who is relied upon to break up the game and be that extra link and their positions are pivotal to that sort of system and Kalvin Phillips has come on leaps and bounds since Marcelo Bielsa has come in and Ben has got better and better for us over the last few years."

Elland Road will be sold out and the Sky Sports cameras will be rolling, facts that make the clash even more exciting in prospect for Neil. "It's going to be a great game. We are just really hopeful that we do better than we did there the last time and there is no reason that we can't, so it should be a good match."