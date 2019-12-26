Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out with ankle ligament injury as defenders close in on return

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will join Liverpool’s growing list of injured players following a knock in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo.

Embed from Getty Images

Chamberlain suffers latest injury setback after Club World Cup

The England international’s injury was regarded as the only ‘shadow’ in a 1-0 extra-time win that saw Liverpool claim their first ever Club World Cup trophy, making them World Champions in the process.

Fighting back from a knee ligament injury in the Champions League semi-final against AS Roma in 2017/18, it marks the latest blow in Chamberlain’s football career, one continually marked by obstacles that have dented his attempts to build up consistent momentum in Klopp’s side.

Colliding with Everton Ribeiro in the middle of the park, the Flamengo attacker fell over and left a flailing leg that awkwardly caught the 26-year-old’s ankle. Indeed, Klopp has confirmed that Chamberlain has suffered ankle ligament damage after the challenge, ruling him out of action for the remainder of 2019.

“You have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle,” Klopp said. “Alex has one of them damaged. Now we will have to see how quickly we can fix it.”

“It can take a while or be quite quick, but clearly he has no chance for Boxing Day and no chance for the rest of this year.”

The news means that Chamberlain will miss games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Wolves and any FA Cup fixtures, with a return touted for the winter break in mid-February.

In his absence, Naby Keita is likely to return to the squad alongside Georginio Wijnaldum, who has recovered from a recent knock.

Embed from Getty Images

Defensive reinforcements closing in on return

The Liverpool manager was also able to provide a positive update on the club’s defensive options, which have been severely depleted in recent weeks.

“Everyone else is fit, which is good news, apart from the long-term injured players [Fabinho, Lovren and Matip].”

“Both [Lovren and Matip] and Fabinho are really in a good way, but of course not ready for these games.”

All three players would give Liverpool a critical boost amid a very busy fixture period within the Premier League, as Klopp’s side look to continue their present momentum in search of the Holy Grail.