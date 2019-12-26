Alexander-Arnold hails Leicester victory as Liverpool's 'best performance of the season'

Liverpool breezed past Leicester City on boxing day, inflicting a 4-0 defeat on their title rivals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold felt the performance was one of their best of the season after a dominant display secured the three points.

The 21-year-old set up two goals for Roberto Firmino, won the penalty to go 2-0 up and put himself on the scoresheet with a fantastic strike on 78 minutes.

"We played really good football," the fullback began to liverpoolfc.com "Especially after all the travelling we’ve done and the intense period we’ve had.

"You put all that into account, then yes, it probably is our best performance of the season.

"We’re happy with the clean sheet and to get four goals at a place like this is something to be proud of."

On the scoresheet again...

It was a man of the match display from the young defender on the night, recording two assists and a goal across the 90 minutes.

He netted his second goal of the season on 78 minutes, adding to his fantastic strike against Chelsea back in September.

"I don’t get on the scoresheet too often," he began. "It was a good counter-attack, I saw the space and Sadio has played a lovely ball and I thought, ‘Hit it first time’.

"It was good to get the goal but the three points are what we came here for and we’re made up to have them."

Liverpool extend their lead

The Reds now sit thirteen points clear at the top of the league table ahead of Manchester City's clash against Wolves on Friday - still with a game in hand.

Even a City win would only slightly close the gap, Jurgen Klopp's side will still boast an eleven point cushion.

The Merseyside club refuse to get ahead of themselves though, as they make it clear they take it one game at a time.

Alexander-Arnold said: "You don’t think you’re going to be 13 points ahead but we’re happy to be in this position.

"We’re not going to take it for granted and we know the season is not over.

"We’re still not even halfway through the season so we need to keep going, you’ve seen the Premier League and the results every week, anything can happen."

Liverpool are next in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Kick off at 16:30 GMT.