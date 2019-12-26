Sheffield United vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019
Photo by Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Pearson quotes
"They've got a fantastic work ethic and play a very expansive brand of football. They will cause most teams big problems because of their commitment in how they play, but we've got to make sure that we also cause them problems.

"We've got players in our squad who are very capable, as we proved going to Liverpool and beating Manchester United."

Wilder quotes
"They've got a lot of good players. We're looking at a really difficult task. I thought they were quite unfortunate at Liverpool and got their just rewards for a positive performance against Manchester United."
Watford team news
Abdoulaye Doucouré will be missing for the visitors after picking up his fifth yellow card on Saturday.

José Holebas, Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Sebastian Prödl and Daryl Janmaat all remain long-term absentees.

Predicted XI: Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenía; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Sheffield United team news
Midfielder John Fleck returns from his suspension.

The Blades have no injury concerns.

Predicted XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Match facts
Sheffield United have lost one of their last five league games against Watford at Bramall Lane, though it was the most recent such meeting on October 2010.

Watford are unbeaten in their last four league games with United, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.

The Blades have won their last three Boxing Day games, while the Hornets are winless in their last seven such fixtures on the road.

Last meeting
The most recent encounter between the two sides took place in October, when Vicarage Road witnessed a drab goalless draw.

In some ways, the result was positive for both, though: it gave Watford their first clean sheet of the season, and also ensured United's undefeated form on the road would continue, a feat they still boast now.

Watford's form
Another surprise package, but for all the wrong reasons. Expectations of more midtable security have been replaced by the threat of relegation, though the arrival of Nigel Pearson at the helm could provide just the tonic they need to evade the drop.

The Hornets defeated Manchester United last weekend to claim just their second win of the season, thanks to goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Troy Deeney.

Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.

Sheffield United's form
Here is perhaps the biggest surprise package the top flight has had to offer so far this season - the Blades are sitting cosily in the higher echelons of the standings, continuing their ascendency after promotion from the Championship last campaign.

Their victory at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out made it three on the bounce for United, with Oli McBurnie scoring the winner and two further goals ruled out by VAR.

Sheffield United currently sit 5th in the Premier League table.

Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this matchday 19 fixture in the Premier League, Sheffield United vs Watford. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 15:00 GMT.
