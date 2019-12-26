Sheffield United vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
"We've got players in our squad who are very capable, as we proved going to Liverpool and beating Manchester United."
José Holebas, Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Sebastian Prödl and Daryl Janmaat all remain long-term absentees.
Predicted XI: Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenía; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Deeney.
The Blades have no injury concerns.
Predicted XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick.
Watford are unbeaten in their last four league games with United, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.
The Blades have won their last three Boxing Day games, while the Hornets are winless in their last seven such fixtures on the road.
In some ways, the result was positive for both, though: it gave Watford their first clean sheet of the season, and also ensured United's undefeated form on the road would continue, a feat they still boast now.
The Hornets defeated Manchester United last weekend to claim just their second win of the season, thanks to goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Troy Deeney.
Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.
Their victory at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out made it three on the bounce for United, with Oli McBurnie scoring the winner and two further goals ruled out by VAR.
Sheffield United currently sit 5th in the Premier League table.