Leicester City vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

"Leicester have the European quality but don't play [in European competition] this season.
"[Ben] Chillwell for three or four years a fantastic player. [Jonny] Evans, experienced centre-back, [Kasper] Schmeichel, [Caglar] Soyuncu, top. Highest quality with all their desire. Super footballers. Wingers, quick, creative - and [Jamie] Vardy."
"Of course, we [had] to defend well, but we should have come out of that game with a draw.
"I think it’s a combination of everything. You need to be at the very best level in your game.
"Obviously, we’re playing at home, so the intensity of the crowd can really help us as well and, when the opportunities come, you have to be able to take those opportunities, as well as defending well."
Liverpool reportedly wanted to sign the Englishman after he starred for Norwich in the Championship. Can he continue his excellent season with another big-game contribution?
Fabinho is still sidelined in midfield, alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his ankle injury in the Club World Cup final.
He played 45 minutes at Anfield in October.
James Maddison looked to have snatched a point for his team after cancelling out Sadio Mane's goal in the 80th minute, but James Milner was on hand to convert a dramatic penalty deep into stoppage time.
But their invincible status could be under real threat tonight against the mightily impressive Foxes.
The Reds are closing in on 12 months without a league defeat. Can Leicester stop them in their tracks?
In their last league game, 12 days ago, they beat Watford 2-0.