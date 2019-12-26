Leicester City vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Klopp on Leicester's 'European quality'
"We went there to Qatar to achieve something special, we did that, it felt brilliant. Went home, had a proper sleep and now we prepare for Leicester.

"Leicester have the European quality but don't play [in European competition] this season.

"[Ben] Chillwell for three or four years a fantastic player. [Jonny] Evans, experienced centre-back, [Kasper] Schmeichel, [Caglar] Soyuncu, top. Highest quality with all their desire. Super footballers. Wingers, quick, creative - and [Jamie] Vardy."

Rodgers: What we need to do to beat Liverpool
"We had a really good game up at Anfield against them earlier on in the season.

"Of course, we [had] to defend well, but we should have come out of that game with a draw.

"I think it’s a combination of everything. You need to be at the very best level in your game.

"Obviously, we’re playing at home, so the intensity of the crowd can really help us as well and, when the opportunities come, you have to be able to take those opportunities, as well as defending well."

Player to watch
Leicester attacker James Maddison will be relishing this massive game under the lights at the King Power.

Liverpool reportedly wanted to sign the Englishman after he starred for Norwich in the Championship. Can he continue his excellent season with another big-game contribution?

Red absentees
Liverpool remain without Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, making Joe Gomez a shoe-in alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Fabinho is still sidelined in midfield, alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his ankle injury in the Club World Cup final. 

Only one injury concern for Rodgers
The solitary doubt in the Leicester camp is wide player Harvey Barnes, who is nursing an ankle injury.

He played 45 minutes at Anfield in October.

Last time out: Reds win at the death
Boxing Day sees the first reverse fixtures of the Premier League season. These teams last met at the beginning of October, and it was a very close contest.

James Maddison looked to have snatched a point for his team after cancelling out Sadio Mane's goal in the 80th minute, but James Milner was on hand to convert a  dramatic penalty deep into stoppage time.

Huge test
With nearly half the season gone, Liverpool remain unbeaten with 16 wins out of 17.

But their invincible status could be under real threat tonight against the mightily impressive Foxes. 

The Reds are closing in on 12 months without a league defeat. Can Leicester stop them in their tracks?

Liverpool's form
Liverpool have played a game fewer than their rivals after their successful trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup.

In their last league game, 12 days ago, they beat Watford 2-0. 

Leicester's form
Leicester's title bid has stuttered in recent matches. Their club-record eight-game winning run ended with a draw at home to relegation-threatened Norwich and last weekend they were beaten by third-placed Manchester City after taking the lead.
