As it happened: Watford earn point at Sheffield United
Photo by Getty Images/Nigel Rodds

Full-time stats
Possession: 58%-42%

Shots: 16-5

On target: 4-2

Passes: 511-384

Pass accuracy: 75%-69%

Corners: 9-1

Fouls: 11-8

Full-time
It finishes even at Bramall Lane.
Added time
91' The Fourth Official has indicated there will be a minimum of four minutes of stoppage time.
SUBSTITUTION - WATFORD
88' Another alteration for the Hornets sees Chalobah make way for Dawson.
82' Deulofeu goes millimetres wide from a free-kick on the edge of the box. Almost perfection from the Spaniard.
Chance
78' The first real chance for Watford this half goes begging, as nice build-up play sees the ball fall to Deeney in the box but his shot is too weak to trouble Henderson.
Chance
73' Stevens unleashes a rasping effort from the edge of the box but, once again, Foster gets a hand on it to tip it behind.
Chance
64' Nearly an instant impact from the substitute. Mousset storms down the right and supplies a sumptuous ball for Fleck, but somehow Foster saves from point-blank range to keep the scores level.
SUBSTITUTION - SHEFFIELD UNITED
63' A like-for-like switch for the hosts as Mousset replaces McBurnie.
55' Fleck tries his luck from 30 yards, but fails to trouble Foster. That's been the story of this half so far, though Sheffield United are in the ascendency.
SUBSTITUTION - WATFORD
46' A half-time substitution for the visitors as Sarr makes way for Pereyra.
Kick-off
46' Sheffield United get us back underway for the second period.
Half-time stats
Possession: 58%-42%

Shots: 7-2

On target: 3-1

Passes: 291-214

Pass accuracy: 75%-70%

Corners: 2-0

Fouls: 2-5

Half-time
It's a goal apiece at the break here at Bramall Lane. Watford took the lead through Deulofeu in the 27th minute, before Sheffield United equalised with a penalty from Oli Norwood.
Added time
46' There will be five minutes of stoppage time here.
There was a long stoppage for an eye injury to Sarr, but the Senegalese international looks keen to continue for now.
GOAL - SHEFFIELD UNITED - 1-1 - NORWOOD
36' An excellent spot kick from the Northern Irishman, and the scores are level once again.
Penalty
35' Baldock meanders into the Watford box and is felled by Hughes. A needless challenge from the midfielder, and the hosts now have a perfect chance to equalise.
GOAL - WATFORD - 0-1 - DEULOFEU
26' A huge goal for the visitors. Chalobah flicks on a long pass from Foster and Deulofeu runs onto the ball before coolly dispatching past Henderson.
19' The hosts have the ball in the back of the net, but Basham is adjudged to have been offside when providing the assist.
12' Deulofeu is played through on goal by Deeney, but O'Connell does well to muscle the Spaniard out of possession before he can shoot.
Chance
11' Another opportunity for McBurnie, who heads down into the ground, but Foster is equal to it again.
Chance
10' The visiting goalkeeper bails his side out. Brilliant football from Sheffield United sees McBurnie unleash at goal, but Foster produces a spectacular save and Kabasele clears the danger on the rebound.
6' An edgy start here, with neither side able to break down the other.
Kick-off
Watford get us going at Bramall Lane.
Take two: the players are out, and proceedings will get underway shortly.
There will be a ten minute delay to the kick-off time. The reason has been cited as health and safety related.

The game will now kick off at 15:10 GMT.

The players are in the tunnel and kick-off is imminent.
Watford team
Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenía; Capoue, Chalobah; Sarr, Hughes, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Substitutes: Gomes, Dawson, Dele-Bashiru, Quina, Pereyra, Success, Gray.

Sheffield United team
Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Substitutes: Verrips, Jagielka, Besic, Freeman, Robinson, Mousset, Sharp.

Stay tuned
That's it for now, but live commentary will resume around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
Pearson quotes
"They've got a fantastic work ethic and play a very expansive brand of football. They will cause most teams big problems because of their commitment in how they play, but we've got to make sure that we also cause them problems.

"We've got players in our squad who are very capable, as we proved going to Liverpool and beating Manchester United."

Wilder quotes
"They've got a lot of good players. We're looking at a really difficult task. I thought they were quite unfortunate at Liverpool and got their just rewards for a positive performance against Manchester United."
Watford team news
Abdoulaye Doucouré will be missing for the visitors after picking up his fifth yellow card on Saturday.

José Holebas, Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Sebastian Prödl and Daryl Janmaat all remain long-term absentees.

Predicted XI: Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenía; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Sheffield United team news
Midfielder John Fleck returns from his suspension.

The Blades have no injury concerns.

Predicted XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Match facts
Sheffield United have lost one of their last five league games against Watford at Bramall Lane, though it was the most recent such meeting on October 2010.

Watford are unbeaten in their last four league games with United, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.

The Blades have won their last three Boxing Day games, while the Hornets are winless in their last seven such fixtures on the road.

Last meeting
The most recent encounter between the two sides took place in October, when Vicarage Road witnessed a drab goalless draw.

In some ways, the result was positive for both, though: it gave Watford their first clean sheet of the season, and also ensured United's undefeated form on the road would continue, a feat they still boast now.

Watford's form
Another surprise package, but for all the wrong reasons. Expectations of more midtable security have been replaced by the threat of relegation, though the arrival of Nigel Pearson at the helm could provide just the tonic they need to evade the drop.

The Hornets defeated Manchester United last weekend to claim just their second win of the season, thanks to goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Troy Deeney.

Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.

Sheffield United's form
Here is perhaps the biggest surprise package the top flight has had to offer so far this season - the Blades are sitting cosily in the higher echelons of the standings, continuing their ascendency after promotion from the Championship last campaign.

Their victory at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out made it three on the bounce for United, with Oli McBurnie scoring the winner and two further goals ruled out by VAR.

Sheffield United currently sit 5th in the Premier League table.

Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this matchday 19 fixture in the Premier League, Sheffield United vs Watford. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 15:00 GMT.
