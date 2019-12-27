Graham Potter says "small margins went against us" in Brighton's loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is reflecting on the Seagulls' 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day. The defeat dropped Potter's side to 15th in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's visit by AFC Bournemouth.

Embed from Getty Images

Potter reflects on Boxing Day defeat, looks ahead to AFC Bournemouth

Potter felt "it was a quite even game in terms of shots and chances and you would expect Tottenham to have a bit of pressure. It is disappointing to come away with nothing. Overall, I have no real complaints, but the small margins that turn this a into a game where we come away with something is what we have to work on.

"We had a lot of good play in the first half and we had a great chance through Aaron Connolly at 1-0 which didn't go our way. But we can't feel sorry for ourselves, we have to dust ourselves down and prepare for another game on Saturday against AFC Bournemouth."

Gruelling schedule

The manager made five changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Sheffield United and specifically mentioned Bernardo and Ezequiel Schelotto, who started a top flight game for the first time since May of 2018.

"I was really pleased with them", he said. "The challenge for them is to continue it in future games. I think changes are inevitable when you have two games in 48 hours. We lost Lewis Dunk through a virus and it is difficult for some players to play two games in 48 hours.

"It's impossible for all of them to do it. But every club is in the same position and we have to do our best and get on with it."